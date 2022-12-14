World Box Office: Black Panther hits $400 million benchmark

While the wait for Avatar: The Way of Water (and how much it will make a splash in the box office) is over this week, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reigned for the fifth consecutive weekend and hit the $400 million benchmark.

Earning $11.1 million for a domestic total of $409.8 million, Black Panther 2 has now duplicated the original movie’s 2018 feat of being number one for five consecutive weekends.

David Harbour’s Violent Night remained in second place with $8.7 million, a mild drop according to box office analysts. The Bristol, England-set action-comedy-crime features Harbour as a soused Santa who must step in to save a family – and Christmas – from a bunch of thieves.

Disney’s Strange World took the third spot. The animated movie, with a voice cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, and Gabrielle Union, picked up $3.6 million for a so-so (by Disney animated movie standards) two-week tally of $30.4 million.

After four weeks, The Menu is still taking ticket orders. The fourth-ranked dark comedy starring Ralph Fiennes as Chef Slowik who has shocking surprises for his moneyed restaurant guests grabbed $2.7 million.

Making it to the top five was Devotion, which finds Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell back in the cockpit but this time in the Korean War in the 1950s. The film inspired by the true story of friendship and comradeship between US Navy officers Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors) and Tom Hudner (Powell) netted $2 million on its third frame.

Rounding out the top ten were, in order: Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, $1.34 million ($166.8 million after eight weeks); Met Opera: The Hours, a Fathom Events production starring Renee Fleming, Kelli O’Hara, and Joyce DiDonato, based on Stephen Daldry’s film adaptation of Michael Cunningham’s novel, which was broadcast in HD at movie theaters, $791,000; I Heard the Bells, $750,700; and Spoiler Alert, a true story based on Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir, featuring Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, Josh Pais, and Sally Field, $700,000.

Overseas, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish opened ahead of North America. The sequel to the first Puss in Boots movie in 2011, a spinoff from the popular Shrek franchise, made $8.9 million in over 20 territories.

Directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado (co-director), the animation-adventure-comedy sees the swashbuckler title character (again voiced by Antonio Banderas) on his ninth and last life. The heroic cat embarks on a journey to search for the mythical Last Wish and get back his nine lives.

The rest of the voice cast includes Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws), Harvey Guillen (Perro), Florence Pugh (Goldilocks), Olivia Colman (Mama Bear), John Mulaney (Jack Horner), Ray Winstone (Papa Bear) and Wagner Moura (The Big Bad Wolf).

Overall, Black Panther 2 still ruled the offshore market, picking up another $11.8 million for an international cumulative of $358 million and a worldwide total of $767.8 million.

Director Ryan Coogler’s Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, the 30th in the franchise, still leads in many countries, including Brazil, Australia, Germany, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Next weekend, James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is predicted to debut spectacularly in both domestic and overseas markets. The film is projected to premiere with $200 million in the United States and Canada alone.