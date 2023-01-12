2022 Augusta Film Report

Our team received training in ReelScout, our film servicing software, and upgraded the features we offer to productions as a way to level up the customer service they receive. One of the new features of our locations gallery is the ability to send tailored locations to a prospective film project by culling a list of Augusta properties that match their location needs and emailing them the custom gallery to their email. In addition to this new feature, we also are in the process of adding hundreds of new locations thanks to a partnership with Mark Crump from our film advisory panel. The below photo is an example from an open inquiry we received in 2022 asking for locations in Augusta that could double as Tulsa, Oklahoma for several script locations.