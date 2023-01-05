Columbus Film Commission: LaRonda Sutton to Speak at the February 1st Event

The Columbus Film Commission has announced that LaRonda Sutton will be the featured speaker at the next quarterly meeting. The event will be at the Springer Opera House in Columbus. These events connect entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses from Georgia and beyond and provide an opportunity to share information about activity in the region.

LaRonda Sutton is an entertainment industry veteran with more than two decades of experience in film, television, music, and digital entertainment. She is currently Co-President of Georgia Production Partnership, the state’s leading organization advocating for the film tax credit and a strong business environment for professionals working in entertainment. LaRonda is the Owner/Principal of Entertainment.gov, a consulting firm dedicated to advising policymakers on the long-term economic development benefits of film and entertainment.

“We are pleased to have LaRonda share her insight about filming in Georgia, especially with her strong background in government affairs and policymaking activities,” said Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner.

Her clients have included 20th Century Fox, Universal, Sony, Warner Bros, and movies permitted for Fast 8, Spiderman Homecoming, Logan Lucky, Den of Thieves, Halt & Catch Fire, and others. As Co-President of GPP, she works with industry and political leaders to protect the tax incentive and strengthen the workforce supporting entertainment in Georgia.

The meeting will be facilitated by VisitColumbusGA’s Film Commission. The purpose of the meeting is to gather government leaders, business owners, and industry professionals in one place to hear about Columbus’ film and entertainment business and learn from industry experts.

The event will begin at 3:00 PM and end promptly at 5:00 PM on February 1st. The event is free, but attendees must RSVP as space is limited. To request your invitation please email FilmColumbusGAnews@gmail.com.