Columbus Film Commission Meeting Topics to Include Sundance, Flat Rock Studio, Film Activity in the Region

The Columbus Film Commission meeting scheduled for February 1st will include featured speaker LARonda Sutton, plans for Flat Rock Studio, presenting at Sundance and other film activity in the region. The event will be at the Springer Opera House in Columbus.

The event will begin at 3:00 PM and end promptly at 5:00 PM on February 1st. The event is free, but attendees must RSVP as space is limited. To request your invitation please email FilmColumbusGAnews@gmail.com.

These quarterly events connect entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses from Georgia and beyond and provide an opportunity to share information about activity in the region.

LaRonda Sutton is an entertainment industry veteran with more than two decades of experience in film, television, music, and digital entertainment. She is currently Co-President of Georgia Production Partnership, the state’s leading organization advocating for the film tax credit and a strong business environment for professionals working in entertainment.

Catalyst Productions is now representing Flat Rock Studio and will share plans for growing awareness of the facility to filmmakers around the world. Along with their own film projects, the group will share other opportunities they see for the region upcoming.

The Columbus Film Commission was a presenting partner at Sundance this month as part of the Choose Georgia gathering. Film Commissioner Joel Slocumb will share his thoughts about Sundance. Others including Columbus State University will share highlights related to film and production as well.

The meeting will be facilitated by VisitColumbusGA’s Film Commission. The purpose of the meeting is to gather government leaders, business owners, and industry professionals in one place to hear about Columbus’ film and entertainment business and learn from industry experts.

