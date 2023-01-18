Entertainment Production Industry Generates Over $200 Million in Direct Spend in Savannah Region in 2022

Today, the Savannah Regional Film Commission announced that in 2022 the entertainment production industry generated nearly $207 million in direct spend in the Savannah region.

The record spend can be attributed to 101 professional productions and 44 student productions. Savannah hosted three major network television series in 2022, including the Apple TV+ series Manhunt, the AMC show Fear the Walking Dead and Panhandle, a Sony production for Spectrum and Roku. Also, several independent feature films shot in the region as well as numerous reality shows, documentaries, commercials, photo shoots and music videos.

“In 2015, the entertainment production industry generated a direct spend of $59 million and today we are announcing a record breaking nearly $207 million direct spend,” said Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO Trip Tollison. “It is really staggering the amount of dollars that are coming into our region related to entertainment production. The state of Georgia, our local governments, our partners and the community have all played a role in growing the industry in our region.”

Also today MovieMaker magazine announced its “Best 10 Small Cities and Towns to Live and Work as a Moviemaker” ranking with Savannah coming in at number three. Savannah has been in the top three for the past nine years, taking the number one spot in 2020, 2019, 2017 and 2016.