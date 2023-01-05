Fangoria Studios Hires Former Netflix Exec As First Chief Marketing Officer

Fangoria Studios has hired Amir Moini as its first Chief Marketing Officer.

In the newly created role, Moini will be tasked with driving brand engagement and consumer growth, leading marketing and communication initiatives, and modernizing the company’s brand.

Moini joins the company from Netflix, where he built the streamer’s Employer Brand function from the ground up across their Marketing and Communications teams over the last six years. However, he started in nonprofits, working at Teach For America and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Moini is the latest in a series of key hires at Fangoria Studios. In 2021, the company hired Armen Aghaeian as SVP of Film and Television, leading Fangoria’s production and development initiatives.

“Amir has demonstrated outstanding leadership with a strong history of the building and ascending some of the most recognizable entertainment brands globally,” Abhi Goel, CEO and Co-Owner of Fangoria, said. “On top of his professional success, Amir is a superfan of horror and the horror community, who will help take FANGORIA to the next level as it expands across film, television, digital, print, and more.” See more at Deadline.