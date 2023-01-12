Gannon Murphy to Chair an Affiliate Group of the Georgia Chamber Focused on Film and Entertainment

The Georgia Chamber’s affiliate group, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, has named its Board of Governors and 2023 officers, which include:
- Chairman Gannon Murphy, General Manager, Cinelease Studios – Three Ring, Covington
- Vice-Chairman Beth Talbert, Vice President, Studio Operations, NBCUniversal at Assembly Studios, Doraville
- Treasurer Billy Stoll, Vice President, EUE/Screen Gems Studios Atlanta
Additional members of the Board of Governors represent Athena Studios; Atlanta Metro Studios; BlueStar Studios; Eagle Rock Studios; Electric Owl Studios; Georgia Chamber of Commerce; IATSE Local 479; Mailing Avenue, Westside, and Eastside Stageworks; Shadowbox Studios; The MBS Group; Tyler Perry Studios; and Trilith Studios.