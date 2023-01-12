Trending
Georgia Entertainment News
Premier Partner
You are at:»»Gannon Murphy to Chair an Affiliate Group of the Georgia Chamber Focused on Film and Entertainment

Gannon Murphy to Chair an Affiliate Group of the Georgia Chamber Focused on Film and Entertainment

0
By on News

The Georgia Chamber’s affiliate group, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, has named its Board of Governors and 2023 officers, which include:

Additional members of the Board of Governors represent Athena Studios; Atlanta Metro Studios; BlueStar Studios; Eagle Rock Studios; Electric Owl Studios; Georgia Chamber of Commerce; IATSE Local 479; Mailing Avenue, Westside, and Eastside Stageworks; Shadowbox Studios; The MBS Group; Tyler Perry Studios; and Trilith Studios.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.