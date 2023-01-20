Georgia Film Credit Grows to $1.3 Billion

The Georgia film and TV tax credit grew to a record $1.3 billion last year, as the state continues to be the nationwide leader in filming incentives.

The state’s tax credit is not capped, which means that all eligible productions qualify for a 30% break on their in-state costs. The next largest incentive programs are in New York and California, where they are capped at $420 million per year.

The state Department of Economic Development reported the latest figure, which represents the fiscal year ending last June 30, as the state begins its annual budget process this week.

Georgia’s film infrastructure has grown exponentially over the last decade, as hundreds of TV episodes and dozens of films are shot in the state every year. Among them are Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the Netflix shows “Ozark” and “Stranger Things,” and AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead.” See more here.