Georgia Film Critics Association Announces Nominations for 2022 Year in Film

The Georgia Film Critics Association (GAFCA) has announced their slate of nominees for the GAFCA Awards celebrating the 2022 year in film. Founded in 2011, this year marks the 12th anniversary of the awards program for the critics group. GAFCA is made up of 47 film critics from around the state, representing print, television, radio and online media.

Nominations in all 17 categories have been released, as well as the shortlist for the Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema—a special prize for a film made in Georgia. Winners will be announced on Friday, January 13, 2023.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” earned 9 nominations, the most of any title, with “The Fabelmans” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” following with 8 and 7 mentions, respectively. “Nope” received 6 nods; followed by “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Decision to Leave” each with 5 nominations. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” and “Tár” all received 4 nominations.

The Breakthrough Award—a category intended to honor a filmmaker’s or performer’s entire body of work released in the calendar year and not tied to specific film titles—is composed entirely of performers for a second year in a row. Atlanta native Danielle Deadwyler is one of the nominated performers. She is joined by Tenoch Huerta, Stephanie Hsu, Gabriel Labelle and Amber Midthunder.

For more information on the Georgia Film Critics Association, visit www.georgiafilmcritics.org.

FULL LIST OF GAFCA NOMINATIONS:

Best Picture

“After Yang”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Decision to Leave”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Nope”

“RRR”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Director

“Decision to Leave” – Park Chan-wook

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Daniels (Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)

“The Fabelmans” – Steven Spielberg

“Nope” – Jordan Peele

“Tár” – Todd Field

Best Actor

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Park Hae-il (“Decision to Leave”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”)

Tang Wei (“Decision to Leave”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)



Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Janelle Monáe (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”)

Keke Palmer (“Nope”)

Best Original Screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin” – Martin McDonagh

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Daniels (Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)

“The Fabelmans” – Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

“Nope” – Jordan Peele

“Tár” – Todd Field

Best Adapted Screenplay

“After Yang” – Kogonada

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” – Rian Johnson

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Guillermo del Toro, Matthew Robbins, Gris Grimly, Patrick McHale

“She Said” – Rebecca Lenkiewicz

“Women Talking” – Sarah Polley, Miriam Toews

Best Cinematography

“Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” – Darius Khondji

“The Batman” – Greig Fraser

“The Fabelmans” – Janusz Kaminski

“Nope” – Hoyte Van Hoytema

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Claudio Miranda

Best Production Design

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole

“Babylon” – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions

“Elvis” – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Beverley Dunn

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim

Best Original Score

“Babylon” – Justin Hurwitz

“The Batman” – Michael Giacchino

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Ludwig Göransson

“The Fabelmans” – John Williams

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Alexandre Desplat

“Nope” – Michael Abels

Best Original Song

“Carolina” – Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)

“Ciao Papa” – Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)

“Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Lift Me Up” – Tems, Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

“Naatu Naatu” – M.M. Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”)

Best Ensemble

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Women Talking”

Best International Film

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Argentina 1985”

“Close”

“Decision to Leave”

“RRR”

Best Animated Film

“Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Best Documentary Film

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Descendant”

“Fire of Love”

“Good Night Oppy”

“Navalny”

Breakthrough Award

Danielle Deadwyler

Stephanie Hsu

Tenoch Huerta

Gabriel Labelle

Amber Midthunder

Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema

“Bad Dream” (short; Camilo Diaz Caro, Colby Hollman)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole)

“Devotion” (J.D. Dillard, Jake Crane, Jonathan Stewart)

“Emergency” (Carey Williams, K.D. Dávila)

“Glitter Ain’t Gold” (short; Christian Nolan Jones)

“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” (Adamma Ebo)

“I Want You Back” (Jason Orley, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger)

“The Menu” (Mark Mylod, Seth Reiss, Will Tracy)

“Refuge” (Erin Levin Bernhardt, Din Blankenship)

“Till” (Chinonye Chukwu, Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp)