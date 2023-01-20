Georgia Film Critics Association Announces Winners for 2022 Year in Film

After releasing a list of nominees last friday, the Georgia Film Critics Association (GAFCA) is pleased to announce the winners and runners-up for the 2022 GAFCA Awards.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was the big winner, taking home a record-tying six awards including Best Picture, Best Director for Daniels (Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert), Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Supporting Actress for Stephanie Hsu and Best Original Screenplay for Daniels (“The Tree of Life” also won six awards in 2011). Hsu also won the Breakthrough Award, alongside actress Danielle Deadwyler, marking the first tie in GAFCA history.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Top Gun: Maverick” each won two awards; Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Ensemble for “Glass Onion,” and Best Cinematography and Best Original Song for “Top Gun.” Other winners include Colin Farrell as Best Actor for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Babylon” for Best Production Design, “The Batman” for Best Score, “RRR” for Best International Film, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” for Best Animated Film and “Fire of Love” for Best Documentary. “Till” was awarded the Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema.

This is the first year that GAFCA has chosen to release runners-up in addition to winners. See the full list of winners and runners-up below.

Founded in 2011, this year marks the 12th anniversary of the awards program for the critics group. GAFCA is made up of 48 film critics from around the state, representing print, television, radio and online media.

For more information on the Georgia Film Critics Association, visit www.georgiafilmcritics.org.

FULL LIST OF GAFCA WINNERS:

Best Picture

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Runner-up: ”Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Director

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Daniels (Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)

Runner-up: “The Fabelmans” – Steven Spielberg

Best Actor

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Runner-up: Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Runner-up: Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Runner-up: Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Best Supporting Actress

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Runner-up: Janelle Monáe (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”)

Best Original Screenplay

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Daniels (Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)

Runner-up: “The Banshees of Inisherin” – Martin McDonagh

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” – Rian Johnson

Runner-up: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Guillermo del Toro, Matthew Robbins, Gris Grimly,

Patrick McHale

Best Cinematography

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Claudio Miranda

Runner-up: “The Batman” – Greig Fraser

Best Production Design

“Babylon” – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

Runner-up: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim

Best Original Score

“The Batman” – Michael Giacchino

Runner-up: “Babylon” – Justin Hurwitz

Best Original Song

“Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

Runner-up: “Naatu Naatu” – M.M. Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”)

Best Ensemble

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Runner-up: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best International Film

“RRR”

Runner-up: “Decision to Leave”

Best Animated Film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Runner-up: “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Best Documentary Film

“Fire of Love”

Runner-up: “Descendant”

Breakthrough Award

Danielle Deadwyler

Stephanie Hsu

Runner-up: Gabriel Labelle

Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema

“Till” (Chinonye Chukwu, Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp)

Runner-up: “The Menu” (Mark Mylod, Seth Reiss, Will Tracy)