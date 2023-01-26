Georgia Production Partnership, Atlanta Film Society and PC&E Present The PA Academy.

The February PA Academy will be an ON-LINE ONLY weekend workshop, with the same high level of training and instruction. Happening over 2 – 10 hour days, this workshop will be smaller, and more intimate than usual for more individualized attention.

Start your career or improve upon your current skills in the industry with advanced knowledge. The PA Academy shows you what it takes to succeed while preparing you for your first day on set or your transition from a dayplayer to a core crew member. Whether you want to work as an office PA, set PA, or production assistant in another department, The PA Academy teaches you everything you need to know to feel confident in your ability to do the job. But this workshop isn’t just for PAs. It’s for anyone looking to break into the business from camera to G&E and wardrobe to craft service. All the same protocol, terminology, and hiring practices exist no matter where you start your career. Training includes but is not limited to:

Production terminology and paperwork

Film crew titles, job descriptions, and hierarchy

Department duties and responsibilities

Office and set etiquette – Do’s and Don’ts

How a typical day proceeds – from commercials and music videos to features and television

Locking up the set, distribution, and petty cash

Walkie protocol, terminology, and sign out

Supporting your AD team

Kits and gear

Covid protocols

We share resume tips, what key crew members look for when they hire PAs, and how to interview. We discuss best networking practices, and where to find experience as well as paid work. We’ll explore the many entry-level PA positions available, the paths to different careers, and how your individual experience can influence your unique path to a career you may not even know exists.

All students who finish the two-day workshop will be included in a secret FB page that only these students and Producer Linda Burns can access for networking, job opportunities, internships, and mentorship. This workshop serves as a fundraiser for the Atlanta Film Society and Georgia Production Partnership, supporting education and outreach, and film tax incentive lobbying efforts.

See more here.