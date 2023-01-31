How Marvel Saved $40 Million On Its Biggest Movie Of 2022

Marvel Studios was handed $41.7 million (£33.7 million) for filming last year’s blockbuster movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in the United Kingdom according to analysis of company filings.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the movie’s eponymous hero whose mission is to protect a dimension-hopping teenager from the clutches of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

The sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, it was released in May last year and, according to industry analyst Box Office Mojo, grossed $955.8 million making it the most successful of the three films Marvel released in 2022.

The $41.7 million payment came from the UK government and reduced the net cost of the movie to $172 million. It was still more than expected and the filings explain why.

The movie was originally due to be released in May 2021 but was delayed by a year as the coronavirus pandemic temporarily brought the curtain down the production…

Financial statements for Supreme Works Productions II show that over the nine months to May 8 2021 the company received a $35.9 million (£29 million) tax credit which followed a $5.8 million (£4.7 million) payment the previous year when pre-production began.

Across both periods, a total of $213.7 million (£172.5 million) was spent on making the movie before it banked the tax credit. It received a slightly higher tax credit than the $36.5 million (£29.6 million) paid for the first Doctor Strange movie even though that one had a higher budget at $228.1 million (£184.1 million). See more here.