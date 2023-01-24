Industry Accounting firm, Fricke & Associates Relocates to Gwinnett County

Fricke and Associates, a certified public accounting firm, has relocated two locations, bringing 25 new jobs and $800,000 capital investment to the City of Peachtree Corners. The firm signed a 9,000-square-foot office lease at Peachtree Ridge, located at 3500 Parkway Lane, which will help them better serve Metro Atlanta clients with their accounting and tax needs.

“By combining two offices into a larger, more centralized space, we can better serve our clients,” said Fricke and Associates Managing Partner Ted Fricke.

Formed in 1999, Fricke and Associates provides generalized and specialized accounting, tax, auditing and business consulting services for individuals and businesses, such as contractors, film production companies, law firms, medical practices, nonprofit organizations, real estate companies and more.

“Professional service organizations play a vital role in our economy, providing valuable expertise for other businesses,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “We welcome Fricke and Associates to our vibrantly connected community.”

Fricke and Associates values corporate responsibility and community involvement. They have memberships with the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and conducts internal quality control inspections and acquires external peer reviews, ensuring compliance with all professional standards. The firm also provides discounted, and in some cases, pro bono services for nonprofits, as well as their expertise, funds and time to various community organizations, such as the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the Atlanta History Center, LiveSafe Resources, Sons of the American Revolution, Warrior to Citizen, Inc. and more.

“The city is proud to welcome Fricke and Associates to Peachtree Corners,” said City of Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason. “Not only are they bringing a successful firm and valuable service to our city, but also their strong support of community organizations and our local nonprofits through their dedication to community service.” Partnership Gwinnett Associate Project Manager Madeline Lester managed the project in collaboration with Gwinnett County Government and the City of Peachtree Corners.

“Professional services comprise more than 20% of the businesses in Gwinnett County,” said Partnership Gwinnett Vice President of Economic Development Andrew Carnes. “We look forward to Fricke and Associates continuing to grow to support our county and region.”