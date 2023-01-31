Keyboardist for Allman Brothers and Rolling Stones makes case for tax incentives for Georgia music

Chuck Leavell has played in two of the most legendary rock and roll bands in history — the Allman Brothers and the Rolling Stones — is now hoping to shine a spotlight on Georgia’s legendary music scene.

A nonpartisan study group in the Georgia Legislature called the Joint Georgia Music Heritage Study Committee was assembled during the 2022 legislative session to assess how to expand and encourage the music industry to grow and invest in the state, as well as how to utilize and promote the state’s vast music history.

A nonprofit named Georgia Music Partners is continuing to lead the way in making the case for a statewide tax incentive and other breaks. The organization was founded 10 years ago, but in the past several months, they’ve hosted several open forums across the state with music leaders, both in performance and business.

GMP president Mala Sharm said the group is hopeful that legislation will be introduced this session based on the study committee's recommendations, which include funding for a statewide music office, a music tax incentive, grants for independent projects, and work towards more education and funding for workforce development for music jobs.