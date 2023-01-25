Meet Zackrey Ceasar, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Revolutionary Entertainment Group, LLC

Shoutout Atlanta: We had the good fortune of connecting with Zackrey Ceasar and we’ve shared our conversation below.

Hi Zackrey, can you walk us through the thought-process of starting your business?

My number one reason for starting my own business Revolutionary Entertainment Group, LLC was freedom. Freedom to own my own life and help others do the same. I have never been a huge fan of the “9 to 5” lifestyle. Wake up at the same time, do the same thing everyday, and go to bed at the same time. Being able to have only a week or two of paid vacation time out of 365 days a year. Most of the time employees are either under paid and over worked or paid very well but lack a personal life due to the work overload. This does not include potentially dealing with a difficult boss or a unreasonable work system. It’s just not something I personally would like to sign up for. Now this is not me looking down on anyone. A check is a check. But at the end of the day my thought process became more about building towards freedom for myself, my family, and communities abroad….

What should our readers know about your business?

My company is Revolutionary Entertainment Group, LLC which is a multi- divisional entertainment company with a focus on esports, media, music, film and TV production as well as community and real estate development. What set us apart is end goal for what we are looking to accomplish here at R.E.G. What is that end goal? Simply bridging the wealth gap through entertainment. Entertainment is one of the biggest (if not the biggest) ways to influence the masses. The problem is its rarely used to influence positive impacts throughout communities of color and ALL communities abroad and that’s what we are looking to do.

I am most excited about me and my partners real estate development projects that expands up to almost 300 acres of property potentially starting the first quarter of the this year (2023). We are looking to create thousands of jobs with expanding affordable housing opportunities and community development training and skill programs to be able to qualify for the thousands of jobs created. It is definitely no easy process. We face adversity at every corner at this very moment. But like the saying goes. Anything worth having is worth fighting for and I cant wait until the vision is finalized. We will change a lot of lives. We just have to make sure we never doubt our ability to do great things, never give up, and always keep moving forward.