Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah: January 18-21, 2023

Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah is scheduled for January 18-21, 2023, and will screen over twenty films throughout the four-day festival. The mission of Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah is to educate and inspire local audiences to create a better world through the power of film. Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah is a partner of Telluride-based, Mountainfilm.

The festival kicks off on Wednesday, January 18th, with Mountainfilm for Students: Movies that Matter, an education program that serves over 11,000 students from Savannah Chatham County Public Schools, Effingham County Schools and local private schools. On-site screenings are scheduled for Yamacraw Performing Arts Center and Beach High School on Wednesday; the program continues on Thursday and Friday at Trustees Theater and Lucas Theatre.

Evening programs begin on Friday, January 20th, at 7:00 p.m., at Trustees Theater, with the screening of Torn, an award-winning feature film by director Max Lowe. On October 5, 1999, legendary climber Alex Lowe was tragically lost alongside cameraman and fellow climber David Bridges in a deadly avalanche on the slopes of the Tibetan mountain, Shishapangma. Miraculously surviving the avalanche was Alex’s best friend and climbing partner, renowned mountainerr Conrad Anker. After the tragedy, Anker and Alex’s widow, Jennifer, fell in love and married, and Anker stepped in to help riase Alex’s three sons. Torn will deliver a profoundly intimate look at the Lowe-Anker family using never-before-released archival footage of the ill-fated 199 expedition, early footage of Alex and Anker as young climbers, personal home videos and strikingly candid interviews with the Lowe-Ankers, the film will follow Max in his quest to understand his iconic late father as he explores family’s complex relationships in the wake of his father’s death. Director and film subject Max Lowe will be in Savannah for a Q & A session with the audience immediately following the film.

Saturday night features documentary short films, including This is Beth, American Scar, Stories of You and I — in addition to many more inspiring and adventure-seeking films. Caliefah Edmonds, from the film Caliefah will be in Savannah for a live Q & A with the audience after her film screening Saturday night. And Canyon Woodward and Chloe Maxmin, from the film Rural Runners, will also be present for a Q & A with the audience after their film. Rural Runners follows Chloe Maxmin, a 28-year-old climate activist, as she becomes the youngest woman elected to the state senate in Maine history. Chloe and her campaign manager, Canyon Woodward, rewrote the strategy for progressive success in rural America and won two campaigns in red districts where they were expected to lose. Rural Runners follows Chloe and Canyon on the campaign trail alongside Canyon’s burgeoning rise as a champion ultra-distance runner. Their approach rehumanizes our deeply divided political system, offering hope and a path toward a healthier democracy.

Film screenings are at Trustees Theater, 216 East Broughton Street, each evening at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, a family matinee, featuring kid-friendly documentary short films, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Trustees Theater.

Tickets to all film screenings can be purchased at the Savannah Box Office. For more information about festival events and tickets, visit www.mountainfilmsav.org.