National Endowment for the Arts Announces First Round of 2023 Grants, $500,000 to Georgia Organizations

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) is pleased to announce the first round of recommended awards for fiscal year 2023, with more than $34 million in funding to support the arts nationwide. This is the first of the NEA’s two major grant announcements each fiscal year and includes grants to organizations through the NEA’s Grants for Arts Projects, Challenge America, and Research Awards categories. This announcement also includes grants to individuals for Literature Fellowships in creative writing (poetry) and translation.

“Together, these grants show the NEA’s support nationwide for strengthening our arts and cultural ecosystems, providing equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contributing to the health of our communities and our economy,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “I encourage everyone to explore these projects and the ways they help provide inspiration, understanding, and opportunities for us to live more artful lives.”

Number of Georgia Grants: 29

Total Dollar Amount: $500,000

Canopy Studio, Inc. $10,000 Athens, GA Challenge America – Challenge America

Kashyap, Aruni $10,000 Athens, GA Literature Fellowships: Translation Projects – Literary Arts

University of Georgia Research Foundation Inc (aka UGARF) (on behalf of The Georgia Review ) $10,000 Athens, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Literary Arts

Atlanta Ballet, Inc. (aka Atlanta Ballet) $10,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects –

Dance Atlanta BeltLine Partnership $25,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works

Atlanta Opera $20,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Opera

Dance Canvas, Inc. $10,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects –

Dance Dashboard Co-op Inc (aka Dashboard US ) $20,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects –

Visual Arts Essential Theatre, Inc. $10,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Theater

Fly On A Wall, Inc. $10,000 Atlanta, GA Challenge America – Challenge America

Georgia Tech Research Corporation $50,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works

Horizon Theatre Company, Inc. $20,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Theater

Independent Media Artists of GA, Etc. Inc. (aka Atlanta Film Society) $20,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Media Arts

Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, Inc. $20,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects –

Musical Theater Museum of Design Atlanta, Inc. (aka MODA ) $30,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Design

Robert W. Woodruff Arts Center, Inc. $20,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Museums

Staibdance, Inc. $10,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Dance

Working Title Playwrights, Inc. $10,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Theater

Augusta Mini Theatre, Inc. $10,000 Augusta, GA Challenge America – Challenge America

Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival, Inc. (aka GMSF) $10,000 Blairsville, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Folk & Traditional Arts

Agnes Scott College $55,000 Decatur, GA Research Grants in the Arts – Research

Paint Love, Inc. (aka Paint Love) $10,000 Decatur, GA Challenge America – Challenge America

Reforming Arts Incorporated $10,000 East Point, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works

Nutcracker of Middle Georgia Inc $10,000 Macon, GA Challenge America – Challenge America

Atlanta Jewish Film Society, Inc. (aka Atlanta Jewish Film Festival ) $20,000 Marietta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Media Arts

Fine Arts and Crafts Entrepreneurs, Inc. (FAACE) $10,000 Peachtree City, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works

Atlanta Chinese Dance Company $10,000 Peachtree Corners, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Dance

Savannah Music Festival, Inc. $30,000 Savannah, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Music

Paradise Garden Foundation Inc (aka Paradise Garden) $10,000 Summerville, GA Challenge America – Challenge America