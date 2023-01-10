National Endowment for the Arts Announces First Round of 2023 Grants, $500,000 to Georgia Organizations

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) is pleased to announce the first round of recommended awards for fiscal year 2023, with more than $34 million in funding to support the arts nationwide. This is the first of the NEA’s two major grant announcements each fiscal year and includes grants to organizations through the NEA’s Grants for Arts Projects, Challenge America, and Research Awards categories. This announcement also includes grants to individuals for Literature Fellowships in creative writing (poetry) and translation.
“Together, these grants show the NEA’s support nationwide for strengthening our arts and cultural ecosystems, providing equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contributing to the health of our communities and our economy,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “I encourage everyone to explore these projects and the ways they help provide inspiration, understanding, and opportunities for us to live more artful lives.”
Number of Georgia Grants: 29
Total Dollar Amount: $500,000
Canopy Studio, Inc. $10,000 Athens, GA Challenge America – Challenge America
Kashyap, Aruni $10,000 Athens, GA Literature Fellowships: Translation Projects – Literary Arts
University of Georgia Research Foundation Inc (aka UGARF) (on behalf of The Georgia Review ) $10,000 Athens, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Literary Arts
Atlanta Ballet, Inc. (aka Atlanta Ballet) $10,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects –
Dance Atlanta BeltLine Partnership $25,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works
Atlanta Opera $20,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Opera
Dance Canvas, Inc. $10,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects –
Dance Dashboard Co-op Inc (aka Dashboard US ) $20,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects –
Visual Arts Essential Theatre, Inc. $10,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Theater
Fly On A Wall, Inc. $10,000 Atlanta, GA Challenge America – Challenge America
Georgia Tech Research Corporation $50,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works
Horizon Theatre Company, Inc. $20,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Theater
Independent Media Artists of GA, Etc. Inc. (aka Atlanta Film Society) $20,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Media Arts
Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, Inc. $20,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects –
Musical Theater Museum of Design Atlanta, Inc. (aka MODA ) $30,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Design
Robert W. Woodruff Arts Center, Inc. $20,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Museums
Staibdance, Inc. $10,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Dance
Working Title Playwrights, Inc. $10,000 Atlanta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Theater
Augusta Mini Theatre, Inc. $10,000 Augusta, GA Challenge America – Challenge America
Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival, Inc. (aka GMSF) $10,000 Blairsville, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Folk & Traditional Arts
Agnes Scott College $55,000 Decatur, GA Research Grants in the Arts – Research
Paint Love, Inc. (aka Paint Love) $10,000 Decatur, GA Challenge America – Challenge America
Reforming Arts Incorporated $10,000 East Point, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works
Nutcracker of Middle Georgia Inc $10,000 Macon, GA Challenge America – Challenge America
Atlanta Jewish Film Society, Inc. (aka Atlanta Jewish Film Festival ) $20,000 Marietta, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Media Arts
Fine Arts and Crafts Entrepreneurs, Inc. (FAACE) $10,000 Peachtree City, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works
Atlanta Chinese Dance Company $10,000 Peachtree Corners, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Dance
Savannah Music Festival, Inc. $30,000 Savannah, GA Grants for Arts Projects – Music
Paradise Garden Foundation Inc (aka Paradise Garden) $10,000 Summerville, GA Challenge America – Challenge America