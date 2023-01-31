Paramount merging Paramount+ and Showtime to ‘unlock operational efficiencies’

Showtime is being integrated into Paramount+ across both linear and streaming platforms, resulting in a rebranding of the pay TV channel to “Paramount+ With Showtime.”

The updated offerings and Showtime name change will launch later in 2023, and only affect the premium tier of Paramount+ and the Showtime linear network in the U.S. Parent company Paramount Global sees the rebrand as a way to integrate streaming and linear content to the fullest extent within the company, at a time of much internal reorganization and macro-economic uncertainty across the industry.

“Now, with SHOWTIME’s content integrated into our flagship streaming service, and select Paramount+ originals joining the linear offering, Paramount+ will become the definitive multiplatform brand in the streaming space — and the first of its kind to integrate streaming and linear content in this way,” Paramount CEO Bob Bakish said in a memo to staff Monday. See more at Variety.