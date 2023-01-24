Preserving Atlanta’s Early History, Ambient + Studio is City’s Largest Daylight Film and Event Space

Atlanta has a habit of tearing down its historic buildings in favor of the “new and flashy.” But on Wells Street in southwest Atlanta, Ambient + Studio has turned a 113-year-old building, a cotton mill built in 1910, into a versatile venue perfect for film, video, photography, weddings, and corporate events.

The building is rich in history. It was home to the Dixie Lumber Company in the 1920s, but in the 1940s became Southern Mills, a large, profitable, specialty textile manufacturer. At the time, it was one of the largest family-owned businesses in Georgia.

Today, the 113-year-old former cotton mill retains its original rich character, with original brickwork, flooring, and windows throughout. Each of its many spaces are blank canvases – easily transformed with small (or large!) touches for productions and events.

As an event venue, Ambient has many amenities and features that make it a turnkey experience. The venue hosts family events (celebrations, showers, and weddings), business events (professional development, networking events, and conferences), and Community Outreach (fundraisers, educational, and festivals).

For the entertainment industry, Ambient offers spaces for film and television shoots, commercials, music videos/record release parties, photo shoots, fashion shows, casting calls, and film junkets.

Key Venue Features:

Historic cotton mill facades and original cotton mill equipment create a unique ambiance for events

Large natural light studio with stunning sunset lighting every day

Easily accessible from Atlanta highways and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

In-house equipment rentals for events and productions

Experience, knowledgeable, and skilled staff

Venue is available seven days a week, day and night

“We are excited to expand our space to be a place for family, corporate and entertainment events and a community space for non-profit and educational gatherings,” says Ambient + Studio’s owner and founder, Jason Ivany. “Community outreach is important to us. We’ve had many educational functions and fundraisers for nonprofits, and we want to continue to build upon those relationships.”

Ambient + Studio supports many local non-profits, including in the Performing Arts, Education (schools, fundraisers, etc.), and Women’s health and well-being.

“Women are often the decision makers when choosing a venue for their event,” says Ivany. “We are committed to supporting events that support professional and personal development for women.”