SCAD: Sarah Michelle Gellar Recipient of Icon Award at the 2023 SCAD TVfest

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) proudly announces award-winning actor and producer Sarah Michelle Gellar will be the recipient of the Icon Award at the 2023 SCAD TVfest. The festival will also screen an episode of the new Paramount+ series Wolf Pack premiering Thursday, Jan. 26th, which Gellar stars in and executive produces. Now in its eleventh year, the university’s annual event celebrating television’s top talent on camera and behind the scenes will return in-person to Atlanta Feb. 9–11, 2023.

“Sarah Michelle Gellar is a trailblazer in the field of television. An actor who speaks to many generations, she epitomizes what it means to be a television icon,” said Christina Routhier, executive director of SCAD TVfest. “At SCAD TVfest, we work to feature amazing women in the industry throughout all of our programming. We are so excited to welcome Sarah to receive the Icon Award as we return to an in-person festival in Atlanta this year.”

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature, driving it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf. Additional cast members are expected to join Gellar for a panel discussion after the screening.

Gellar is a producer and a Golden Globe-nominated and Emmy Award-winning actor. Beginning her career as a child actor, Gellar has remained a leader on television, theater, and the big screen. Her list of credits, which include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cruel Intentions, Do Revenge, and the Scooby-Doo franchise, have helped her to build and maintain her status in the industry. Wolf Pack, which Gellar stars in and executive produces, was filmed in Atlanta and premieres Thursday, Jan. 26 on Paramount+.