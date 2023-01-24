SkillsUSA GA SLSC AV Competition – Call for Judges

The SkillsUSA Georgia State Leadership and Skills Conference is slated to take place at the Georgia World Congress Center on March 9th & 10th, 2023. As part of the conference, there will be 10 different AV competitions that high school CTAE students can compete in. With the exception of Broadcast News, all of the competitions will be pre-submissions and only require judging to take place virtually. Pre-submission judging is from February 22nd to March 1st, 2023. Broadcast News is the only competition that requires on-site judging over the course of the two day conference.

If you have an interest in judging one or more categories please visit the Google Form and complete by February 3rd. Please feel free to reach out to MEFGA Executive Director, Chris Gegen at mediaefg.org@gmail.com if you have any additional questions.

On behalf of the Media Education Foundation of Georgia and SkillsUSA Georgia, we would like to thank you again for supporting our next generation of storytellers who have been hard at work for the past several months preparing for this competition.