The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, Back next month and in-person

“Building bridges of understanding” is the unspoken model that the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival stands by. The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival is the largest film festival in the state of Georgia and attracts projects from all over the world. Each year 600 films are viewed, but only a few are selected. 60 films are selected to be more precise.

Taking place from February 8th through the 21st, this year marks a return to the festival’s in-person format after years of the pandemic.

“The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival was created to inspire diverse communities to new levels of social and cultural understanding by showcasing entertaining and thought-provoking Jewish film, and this showcase is best in theaters, with conversation and context to pique curiosity and share culture. AJFF is not just a film festival for the Jewish community,” Kenny Blank, AJFF Executive Director, said.

He continued, “Our patrons, as well as both past and current volunteers, are hungry for world-class international films, each fostering cross-cultural understanding.” See more at The Voice.