Why this Columbus native is getting a special Grammy award for lifetime achievement

She died 84 years ago when women and people of color weren’t given opportunity and credit as today, but Ma Rainey’s hard work and talent received more recognition. Rainey, the Columbus native known as the “Mother of the Blues,” is among the 2023 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients.

The honor is one of the special merit Grammys the academy announces in advance of the annual ceremony celebrating the recording industry’s top artists. This year’s ceremony will be Feb. 5. The other Lifetime Achievement Award recipients this year are Bobby McFerrin, Nirvana, Nile Rodgers, Slick Rick “The Ruler,” The Supremes, and Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson of Heart. See more here. See more here.