World Box Office: Avatar: The Way of Water continues to overflow

Avatar: The Way of Water continues to overflow with riches at the box office even as James Cameron’s latest opus is already on its fourth weekend.

The sequel scored $1.7 billion worldwide and is smashing records faster than you can say Na’vi. That total so far enabled Avatar 2 to become the biggest international hit in the COVID era and the fifth all-time blockbuster offshore.

In a matter of weeks, the visually spectacular film claimed the record of being the seventh all-time hit globally, eclipsing Jurassic World, The Lion King, The Avengers, Furious 7, and Top Gun: Maverick.

In the recent weekend, the movie that marked the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Giovanni Ribisi to Pandora picked up $132.6 million in more than 50 territories. The Way of Water was the top Hollywood movie in many countries, led by these nations: France, Germany, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and China.

Overseas, Jason Blum does it again – his latest horror/sci-fi/thriller production, M3GAN has now racked up $45 million worldwide. The Gerard Johnstone-directed story of a life-like doll, created by a robotics engineer for a toy firm, who takes a like on its own, scared up $10 million overseas in the past weekend, adding to the movie’s offshore cume of $14.8 million.

Antonio Banderas’ return as the voice of the feline swashbuckler is proving to be another hit installment in the Puss in Boots and Shrek franchise. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is nearing the $200 million worldwide benchmark.

Internationally, the animation film directed by Joel Crawford and co-directed by Januel Mercado grabbed $25.9 million in over 70 territories to push the total to $109.7 million.

In North America, The Way of Water is still tops, grossing $45 million in the recent frame, and reaching the $500 milestone in record time – $516.7 million, to be exact.

M3GAN debuted impressively in the domestic market. The horror flick starring Amie Donald in the title role but with Jenna Davis as the voice of the AI doll bowed with $30.2 million for a second-place spot.

With a budget reported to be $12 million, M3GAN earning big numbers on its first weekend portends a franchise. The film, written by James Wan (director of Aquaman, Saw, Furious 7, and The Conjuring films, among others), and also featuring Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, boosts the 2023 box office prospects, coupled with Avatar 2’s continued solid showing.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish ranked third with $13.1 million.

Tom Hanks’ A Man Called Otto climbed up to number four on its second weekend. The comedy-drama, directed by Marc Forster and chronicling the tale of a grumpy widow (Hanks) who’s contemplating ending it all until a new friendship turns him around, collected $4.2 million.

John Higgins, Tony Bingham, Lily Kozub, Mack Bayda, Cameron Britton, and Juanita Jennings costar in the film that provides an adult drama alternative to the moviegoers.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stayed in the top five with $3.39 million.

Rounding out the rest of the top ten were, in order, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, $2.4 million; The Whale, $1.5 million; Babylon, $1.4 million; Violent Night, $740,000; and The Menu, $713,000.