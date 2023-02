The Atlanta Film Society is pleased to present the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival Screenplay Competition Quarterfinalists. Chosen from 1,921 total submissions, the following 193 feature film screenplays, 110 pilots, and 82 shorts represent the top twenty percent of all entries. Their authors are competing for invaluable mentorship opportunities to help hone their craft and plan the next steps in their careers in addition to cash prizes. Please join us in congratulating these impressive authors, and wish them well as the programming team continues to narrow this list down to the Semifinalists, Finalists, and eventually to 5 Winning Scripts!

Feature Screenplay Quarterfinalists

93% CHANCE OF HAPPINESS by Jeff Bower

ACTAEON by Dustin Quinteros

ADA by Nora Jaenicke

(AM I) GAY FOR AMY? by Meghan Lennox

AMERICAN DREAMS by Tricia Lee

AN UNFAMILIAR LIFE by Toni D’Antonio

ANALYTICA by Paul Ingoldsby

APACHE by Adam Seidel

THE APPLICANTS by Justin Ballheim

ARACHNIFABULOUS by Brian “Crusty” Horgan

ARMSTRONG IN HANOI by Bryerly Long

ARROW OF HONOR by Robin Woldorf & Rik Center

(A)SEXUAL AWAKENING by Henry Jarvis

AUGUST BEAUTY by Elisa Greenberg

BAD ROMANCE by Chad Wellinger

THE BANNER by Ernestina Juarez

BEETLE BABY by Asya Segalovich

THE BELL WITCH IS JUST A LESBIAN by Cieara West

BILL, GOD OF WAR by Caleb Dillon

BLACK COMEDY by Matt Foss & James Dickerson

BLACK IVORY by Adisa Septuri

BLOOD by Aashish Gadhvi

BLOOD ON THE MOUNTAIN by Emett Casey

BLOOD TATTOO by Bruce Hickey

BLOOD THIEF by Winnie Soldi

THE BODY OF CHRIS by Erin Brown Thomas

BOUNDARIES by Asad Farooqui

BRAIN GAMES by Alan Schwarz

BREEDER by Alex Goyette

A BULLET FOR A BASTARD by Chris Allen Helton & Waleed Hassan

BURN PATTERN by Laura Kemp

BURY THE LEDE by Brianna Naderpour

CAGE LIFE by Keri Lee

CAPTAIN BLOOD by Kate Imy

CAVEAT EMPTOR by Ray Goldberg

THE CELESTIAL HIGHWAY by Kevin J. Howard

CHANCE BY UNFATHOMABLE FATE by Dmani Williams

THE CHANCER by Fiona Graham

THE CHANS & SCHWARTZBAUMS SAVE CHRISTMAS! by Tricia Lee & Corey Brown

CHESTER HOUSE by Elvira Ibragimova

CHUM by John Cicco & Nathan Krieger

CLOSE by Kristen Wade

CONTINUED CARE by Gretchen Hopkirk

THE CRICKET by Gabe Berry

CUFFING SEASON by Jon Bershad

DEAD MOM FRIEND SUMMERTIME FUN CLUB by Alex Walker

DEEP BLUE II: KASPAROV’S REVENGE by Ben Gottlieb

THE DEMON JOB by Robert Husted

DETH KNELL by Merida Quinlan

DIAL IT BACK by Erin Elizabeth Keefer

DIMINUENDO by Paul Gross

DIVINE GIFTS by Hamidreza Rafatnejad

DO OVER by Sari Earl

DOG DAYS by Ryan Nielsen

DOPE FRIEND by Matt Ferrucci

DOWN IN THE HOLLER by Paul Rowe

EASTERN SKIES by Andrew Liou

EMERGENCY CONTACT by Erin Brown Thomas & Kelly Vrooman

EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMAL by Suzie Bohannon

ENSIGN by Stephanie Maura Sanchez

THE EVERYTHING GAME by Ryan Gielen

EXODUSTER by Gunnar Garrett

A FAMILY AFFAIR by Tim Bartell

THE FATHERS by Kristina Zill

THE FINAL CUT by Chaseedaw Giles

FIND ME IN YOUR SMILE by Guilherme Viegas

FIREFLIES by Amanda Keener

FIRST BLOODED by Kenya Collins

FLAT PENNIES by Robert Ward

FLYTRAP by Justin Ballheim

FOR PHILLIP by Rob Seyk

FORGETTING JUPITER by Jeff Hindenach

FOX HOLLOWS by Joe Osborne

FRAGMENTED SCARS by Yanatha Desouvre

FRANK’S HEART by Marilynn Loveless

FREAKNIK by Jon Vaude

FROM ABOVE by Ben Tedesco

THE GAME CHANGER by Jerry Reedy

GOOD CHANCE by Tricia Lee

GOODBYE EVERYBODY by Benjamin Lewis

GREEN BLOODS by Kevin Percival

GRIEF LEECH by Shayna Hack

GROW HOME by Jasmine Yuen-Carrucan

HAVE MERCY by Jason Ruscio

THE HAWK AND THE SUN by Edward Gadrix

HOMECOMING by Aadrise Johnson

HOUSE ON FIRE by Donald Mitchell & Robert Goldberg

HUNGRY LITTLE CUBS by William Winston

HURRICANE by Chris Willis

I AM THE DRAGON KING by Storm Choi

IBU (MOTHER) by Friakanya Iwana

IF THESE WALLS COULD SHUT UP by Gina DeAngelis

IMPROV by Genet Hughes

INTERBLOOM by Ari Dassa

THE IRON LEECH by Neal O’Bryan & Chad Thurman

THE ITCH by Jeremy Bradford

THE JANITOR by Woting Cai

A JERSEY CHRISTMAS MOVIE by Laura Napoli & Brian Gene White

KABUL, TOKYO by Lila Wakili

KALI ON THE ROPES by Ali Choucri

KEEPER by R.L. Hooker

KEESHA GOES TO CAMP by Rebecca Jordan Smith

KILLER CROSSOVER by Brandon Burkhart

KISS OF DARKNESS by MICHAEL MCCLUNG

A LABOUR OF LOVE by Olga Holtz

LADY INTO FOX by R. H. Farrell

THE LAST INDIAN WAR by Michael Graf

LAZY DAZY by Rudy Jansen

LEGGY by Sierra Smith

THE LION MAKOI by Chad Mathews

THE LOCK – IN by Maalik Evans

MAKE BELIEVE by Brit Cowan

MEAN STREAK by Janette Danielson & Giovana Frediani

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S PLAY by Eric Johnson

MILES TO GO by Ken Viteri-Lynn

MINISTER SPEER by Sven Anarki

MISCHIEF NIGHT by Peter Macaluso

MISS ME WHEN I’M GONE by Matthew Gomez

MOJO by Joanne Bellew

NEEDLES by Bobby Sacher

NOT HAUNTED by Katie Ennis

ODE TO ORANGE by Catherine Delaloye

OFFSHORE REVENGE by Marie Etzler

OLD MA by Jonathan Maxwell Shander

OLD MAIDEN’S PRAYER by Grace Gao

ONE WAY by Meital Cohen Navarro

ORANGEBURG 68′ by Calhoun Cornwell

ORDINARY LIFE by Charlotte Alexander

OUR LADY OF SORROWS by Karen Conley

THE PAINTING by Stefan Alexander

THE PEPPER by Christine Garver

PHILLY BOYS by Kevin Giles

POPCORN PROPHETS by Reynaldo Leal

THE PRECIPITATING EVENT by EmmaC.

PRISONER OF DECEIT by Gretchen Klein

THE PROSECUTION by Vir Srinivas

THE PURPOSE OF A LIGHTHOUSE by Gabe Berry

RAISED BY DOGS by Christin Finch

THE REAL PROM QUEENS OF WESTFIELD HIGH by Laurie Ann Crompton

REASONABLE by Jeremy Lloyd-Styles

REDACTED by Alexandra Redwood

REDEEMER’S LIGHT by Toyi Elizabeth

THE ROCK N’ ROLL BROTHERS by Guil Parreiras

ROSEBUD by Kayla Hardy

RUMSPRINGA by Finnegan Haid & Jake Haddock

RUNAWAY BOB by Victoria Spencer Smith

RUSH by Lauren Wright & Chelsea Murphy

RUT by David Zaccaria

SAINTS AND SINNERS by Brit Cowan

THE SCORCHED FACE by Pauline McAlonan

SCRAPS by Ryan Nordin

SEA LEGS by Ariel Mahler

THE SECRET OF THE SMILE by Robin Russin

SECURITY THEATER by Daniel Sole

SENIOR LIVING by Kaitlin Larson & Kyle Boynton

SHADOWBOXING by Tsoanelo Rantsho & Logan Mitev

THE SHIMMERS by Brendan Vogel & Ruth Sabin

SHOOTING by Nathan Cabaniss

SIMULATION by Peter Jang

SKI WEEK by Mike Gallagher & Holly Martinez

SMALL TOWN by Gemma Addy

SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER by William Schreiber

SON OF THE OPEN ROAD by Winn Smith

SOUTH WIND COME by Ernestina Juarez

STACY, GOD OF PAIN by Benjamin Drew Thompson

STEPH by Oksana Prysiazhniuk

SUCKERS by Elena Welles

SWASHBUCKLE by William Moon

SWOOSH by Al Titkemeyer

TAKE MY HAND by Sam Pavich

TAKEDOWN by Mark Cooper

TARNISHED by Matthew Walker

TARO: LEGEND OF JAPAN by Blue Spruell

TASTE THE ROAD, JACK by Stefan Alexander & Eric Williford

THE TEJANO by Derek Block

TESSTOSTERONE by Erin Elizabeth Keefer

THAT TRIFLIN’ S.O.B. CARTWRIGHT JENKINS by Christine Burright

THIS LIGHT OF MINE by Quinn Martin

THREE HUSBANDS, PLEASE! by Mack Ogden

TRICE by Matt Foss & Carlos Washington

(TRUE) NORTH by HF Crum

THE VAIROCANA by Jason Jacobson & Michelle Trantina

THE VIBE by Jill Czarnowski

VIBRANT by Toni Cunningham

THE VICIOUSES by Homeless

VIENNA CALLING by Renate Grassmugg

WEDNESDAY NIGHTS OFF by Al Sophianopoulos

WHAT’S LEFT OF US by Rae Jones

THE WHISKEY FOUR by Menna Dosal

WHO LET THE WALLFLOWERS OUT? by Virginia Austin

THE WORTH OF WOMAN$ WORK by EmmaC.

WYATT by Stephanie Gaston

A Z-AXIS SUNSET by Pete Gomori

Pilot Screenplay Quarterfinalists

THE ACADEMY by Brit Cowan

THE AFFECTED by Shane Harbinson

AFFIRMATIVE by Andrew Quailes

ALL BI MYSELF by Adam Patla

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID by Cynthia Mersten

ARTHUR & LANCELOT by Victoria Zeutzius

BACK FIRES by Alex Blumberg

THE BARBERS OF NEW ENGLAND by Nicholas Fowler & Scott Fowler

BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO ADULTING by Joenique Rose

THE BIG HOUSE by Kristofer Salaah

BLACK NERD by Jon Carr

BROWN COUNTRY by Asad Farooqui

BUFORD HIGHWAY by Jordan Watland & Bahar Atvur

BUTCH by Rae Binstock

CHERRY PARK by Joseph Hooten

CITIZEN DETECTIVE by Hillary Stringer & Matthew Davis

CRICKET CLUB OF CANON HIGH by Priya Mohanty

DEEP RIVER by Peter Forbes

DISGRACEFUL by Rachael S. Morgan

DOWNTOWN by Brian Stone

DREAM BOY by Hannah Melissa Scott & Jordan Watson

EAT WHAT YOU KILL by Leslie Lyshkov

EMERGENT by Alan Mah Baxter

ESSIE ROSENBAUM MUST DIE by Miles Kahn

EVERYTHING IS FINE by Mike Devore

FAIRVIEW by Mia Volta

FAST BREAK by Kathryn Elise Drexler

FERALS by M.R. Fitzgerald

THE GALLERY by Will Downs

THE GREAT DESIRE by Cassandra Rose

GREETINGS FROM THE FLOODGATES by Mary von Aue

THE HAPPIEST PLACE by Jon Davis

HAPPINESS IS A WARM GUN by Dayton Swanson & Colton Smith

HARDY’S TRADE by Greg Beck

HARPOON by Ria Tobaccowala

HIRADO by Jennifer Wilton

HIT LIST by Faye Treacy

HONEY + LEMON by Kenny Mulfort

HONEY’S UNICORN by D. A. Jolivette

HOUSE OF THE RISING SUN by Nicola Pittam

INTO THE ETHER by Steve Brown & Robert Rogers

JOOK by Mugs Cahill

JOYCE by Alexandra Comeaux

KANDLESTICK MEN by Frank Monteleone

KEITH SWEATS by Lexx Truss

THE KING OF THE CANNIBALS by Sam Watson

LADY OF THE LAKE by Estella Gabriel

LAST OF THE COWBOYS by Brent Minderler

LIFE DURING WARTIME by Mark Bowes

LINE OF SCRIMMAGE by Rachel Thundat

THE LIST: A SINGLE LADY’S GUIDE TO FINDING THE PERFECT BABY DADDY by Brit Cowan

LITTLE LEAGUE by Manuel Victoria

LOTS BREWING by Kenneth Daniels

MAN-MADE by Ryan Cunningham

MASS APPEAL by Del Potter

MIXED FEELINGS by Danny Rogers

MORASA POLO by Meital Cohen-Navarro

A MORE PERFECT UNION by Jonathan Weisbrod

MOSTLY VIRGIN by Baldvin Kari & Ana Lazarevic

MR. DIY by Michael Johnston

MR. PLEASURE by Nicole Kemper

MT. CLEMENT by Randy Hines

MURDER SHOW by Rosalind Grush

MY HAPPY PLACE by Angel Hilson

NIGHT DOGS by Linhan Zhang

THE NIGHT WATCHMAN by Thomas Gaunt

NOT SUPER LEGAL by Carrie Fishbane

ORAC ELLE by Frank Monteleone

PACT ARCANUM by Arshad Ahsanuddin & Toby Osborne

THE PARC by Morgan Grice

PATROL by Rick Rowley

PHANTOM BLACK by Tyler Pagan & Ben Engebretson

THE PIRATE QUEEN by Nora-Jane Noone

THE POD by Diogo Beltran

PRICELESS by Betsy Nagler

THE QUARTER QUEEN by Kayla Hardy

QUEEN OF WARDS by Shanice Williamson

QUEENS VILLAGE by Samantha Lavin

REALITY BITES by Jack Mayer

REBOOTED by Jamaal Pittman

RENEGADE by Logan Nicholas Porter

THE REPEATERS by Patrice Williams Marks

REVERSE by Benjamin Lewis

RISE OF THE PROPHECY by Antoine Bonner

SADIST by Jennifer Anderson

THE SAINT by Kenya Collins

SCOUNDREL by Amy Quick Parrish

SEABROOK by Alex Hanno

THE SEAWARD by Benjamin Lewis

SECOND UNIT by Ankush Khemani

SINGLE PERSON by Matt Foss

SLIM & NUN by Brandon Burkhart

SOUTH OF NORMAL by Jake Thomas

THE SPACE SUITS by Landon Ashworth

THE SPARK by Justin Ballheim

SPEEDWAY by Jane Kelly Kosek

SPRINGTIME by Danny Newell

STALKY & CO. by Nicole Lynn Cohen

STORM by Kristy Thomas

SWEAT by Xavier Burgin

TAPPED OUT by Melody Herr

TAURED by Christian Maxwell

TEMPERANCE (AND OTHER VIRTUES) by Alexandra Hayes

TRENCH TOWN by Ricardo Sean Thompson

UNDER THE BRIDGE by Richie Lee Cunningham

WHEN MANGOES START TO TURN YELLOW by Harika Ganeshni Bommana

WOMAN’S WORK by Erin Beute

YOU ARE NOT A HERO by Josh Jacobs

YOUNG AMERICANS by Grace E. Ward

YOUNGBLOODS by Stacey Russell

Short Screenplay Quarterfinalists

2 – 3 YEARS by Sarah Polhaus

83 HUNT ROAD by Kimani Key

AFTER WHAT HAPPENED AT THE LIBRARY by Kyle Casey Chu & Roisin Isner

AL’Z PILLOW by Daniel Taylor

ALWAYS by Sasha Das

APPARATCHIK by Morgane Ciot

APPOINTMENT FOR: by Kanya Iwana

ARC by Stephen Evans

THE ART OF ETERNAL LOVE by Dawn Reavis

AT NIGHT by Michael Wells

BABY LOVE by Kate Kelsen

BE MY BOY by Ethan Homen

THE BLOUSE by Ksenia Naughton

BLUE DREAM by Fray Forde & Catherine Dee Holly

BONESEED by Brett Brooks & Joshua David Matthews

BREATHE by Mark Labella

BRIEF ENCOUNTER by Ankush Khemani

CHOICE by Bernhard Riedhammer

THE DAY HE BLINKED THE WORLD AWAY (BLINK) by Joseph Vranas

THE DEADLINE by Mike Gallagher

DEVIL’S INSTRUMENT by Frederik Ehrhardt

THE DOOR IN THE MIRROR by Geoff Murillo

ESE DÍA (THAT DAY) by Alycya Magana

FIGHT LIKE A GIRL by Melody Herr

FIND ME by Li Lin

THE FUTURE REPORT by Elisabeth Hayward

GATSBY by Alec Seymour

GENERATION SERVICE by Kiwana Rose

THE GHOST OF PEMBROKE LODGE by Olga Holtz

THE GHOSTODIANS by Leila Murton Poole

THE GOOD SAMARITAN by Phil Vengrinovich

GOODNIGHT, GRACIE by Ryan Montanti

HAVE A MINT by Taylor McTague

HEARTSTRINGS by J.D. Zelman & Matthew Dushkes

HOLO by Alexander Maxwell & Ash Brandon

HOLY-DAYS by Laurel Gans

HOT TORTILLAS by Nicolas Jara

HOUSE OF WOLVES by Andrew Yeremeyev

I LOVE NANCY MEYERS by Narineh Tahmasebian

I SEE YOU by Faith Dismuke

IF YOU LEAVE by Emily Bingham

KILLING CHERRY JANE by Cassidy Rose Layton

KOUKLA by Jamie-Michelle Whalen

THE LAST CREATION by Brad Cooper

LASTING MARK by Shaun Radecki

LEAVE US WHERE WE LEFT IT by Krista Gallagher

LEFT & LEAVING by Michael Mau

LOVELY BIG BUFFALO (BUFALA GRANDE BELLA) by Tiffani Davis & Michelangelo Missoni

THE MAN IN THE CABIN by Robbie Lemieux

MAN UP FAIRY DUST by Christopher Schwartz

METAL BOX by Brayden Dalmazzone

MONSTROUS by Maya Ricol

MOON EYES by Alston Jones

MY FEET ARE STILL BLUE! by Shaun Radecki

MY WAY by Afton Quast Saler

NO VACANCY by Jay Sherer & Nathan Scheck

NO, DOUGHN’T! by Nicole Lynn Cohen

ONOURA by Chigozie Onyeaka

PAL by Michael Mau

THE PAPERS by Suzan Battah

PERIOD by Katherine Olson

PIETRA FREDDA by Matthew Nicholson

R.E.G.G.I.N by A. D. Smith

SAINT EZEKIEL by Michael Tannenbaum

SAY YES by Gabe Berry

SILENCE THE DEADLY by E.M.P.

SNAPSHOT by Jake Thomas

THERE’S A FROG ON MARS (IT’S TRUE!) by Shaun Radecki

THIS LIFE by Larry J. Allen, Jr.

TO THE MOON by Michael Dukakis

TODD KNOWS by Michael Buonocore

TROPHY by Ben Gottlieb

THE UNTAMED by Olga Holtz

VINYL TAPED MARY JANE by Angel Hilson

WALL by Erin Cantelo

WEEPING WALL by Mark Dollard

THE WELCOMERS by Matt O’Connor

WHO ARE YOU, NANU? by Anjini Taneja Azhar

THE WORTH OF THINGS by Jane Ballentyne

YA GHALBI by Yasmeen Albrahim

YOU DON’T EVEN SAY CUCKOO! by Shaun Radecki

ZEPHYR by Amy Alle