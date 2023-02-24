Big Esports Event This Weekend, HBCU Esports Presents The MTN DEW Real Change Challenge

Trending
Courtesy Todd Harris, CEO of Skillshot, – Hat tip to Andrew Greenberg, Executive Director of GGDA

THIS SATURDAY, the largest prize pool in the history of collegiate Call of Duty!

Four HBCU students will each earn a $50,000 contract to become a MTN DEW All Star — including coaching & networking opportunities within the gaming & esports industry.

Join us on 2/25 for the live competition and community event.

▪ $200,000 total prize pool
▪ Live event in Atlanta, free to attend, open to all ages
▪ At Skillshot @ Uptown

HBCU Esports Presents The MTN DEW Real Change Challenge – designed to level the esports playing field.
Hosted by Cxmmunity Media and Skillshot Media

Register today:
https://lnkd.in/g8NvXTZk

Congrats & Good Luck to the Top 4 HBCU Esports teams:
▪ Howard University Esports
▪ Morgan State University Esports
▪ Morehouse College
▪ North Carolina A&T State University

