Box Office: Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man 3’ Gets Mauled by ‘Cocaine Bear,’ Suffers Record Drop

Marvel and Disney’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania may have stayed atop the domestic box office chart in its sophomore outing with an estimated $32.2 million, but the real superhero of the weekend was Universal’s high-concept genre pic Cocaine Bear.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, Cocaine Bear opened to $23.1 million after stealing away younger adults — and particularly males — from the Ant-Man threequel. Overseas, it sniffed out $5.3 million for an early global total of $28.4 million against a reported budget of $35 million before marketing. See more at THR.