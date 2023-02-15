Celebrate Women in Entertainment on International Women’s Day

Georgia Entertainment News in partnership with the Savannah Regional Film Commission, Savannah Film Alliance, and Georgia Production Partnership invite you to #EmbraceEquity. On March 8th, International Women’s Day, enjoy a time of networking and learning about the latest in film and entertainment in Georgia and the Savannah region while honoring women.

“International Women’s Day is all about imagining and striving for a gender equal world – free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News. “We are excited to collaborate and celebrate this day along with the Savannah Regional Film Commission, Savannah Film Alliance, Georgia Production Partnership, and other like-minded organizations and professionals.”

The event will highlight SWIFT – Savannah Women In Film & Television – an organization of professional women working in the entertainment industry. SWIFT is a chapter of WIFTI – Women in Film and Television International.

“Women make up a substantial part of Georgia’s workforce in the film industry and especially in Savannah,” said Erin Fraser, Executive Director of the Savannah Regional Film Commission. “We look forward to honoring women on this special day and highlighting SWIFT’s work in the community.”

“International Women’s Day is a tremendous opportunity to recognize and honor SWIFT,” said Charles “Bo” Bowen, Founder of the Savannah Film Alliance. “Not only are their contributions to the local film and television industry unparalleled, but SWIFT is also providing a great deal of assistance to the Union Mission’s Parker House, which is Coastal Georgia’s only facility solely dedicated to providing emergency housing and comprehensive services for unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness. We are looking forward to learning more about this partnership.”

At the event, Judith More, President of SWIFT, will share more about the organization and their work in Savannah. Participants will also hear brief updates about film activity in the Savannah region and throughout Georgia.

“As a past President of WIFTA in Atlanta, I am very happy to be part of an event showcasing the Savannah chapter,” said LaRonda Sutton, Co-President of Georgia Production Partnership. “We are excited to celebrate the achievements and future opportunities for women in film and entertainment.”

The event will be held from 6pm to 9pm on March 8th. To receive an invitation or get more information about supporting the event, please email randy@georgiaentertainmentnews.com or click here.

Savannah Regional Film Commission

The Savannah Regional Film Commission, an AFCI certified Film Commission, is the central point of contact for entertainment production in the region for motion picture, television, and commercial productions. The office functions as a liaison between film companies and various municipalities in the Savannah region and provides location assistance and coordination with local crew and businesses. The Savannah Regional Film Commission is a division of Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA).

Savannah Film Alliance

The Savannah Film Alliance was founded in 2015 as a grassroots organization dedicated to the support and growth of the film and television industry in the Coastal Empire. Since that time, its membership has grown to over 500 filmmakers, crew members, government officials, producers, actors, service providers, and many other entertainment industry supporters.

Georgia Production Partnership

The Georgia Production Partnership (GPP) is a nonprofit coalition of companies and individuals who are active in the state’s film, television, music, and digital entertainment industries. Since 1995 GPP’s top priority has been to protect the production tax incentive and strengthen the industry. GPP’s mission is to: Engage the community to protect the tax incentive; Activate individuals through activities to advance all parts of the industry; and Educate the Georgia workforce to strengthen and grow the industry.