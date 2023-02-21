Film Pitch ATL is back on Wednesday, February 22nd

Watch local filmmakers pitch their projects in front of our panel of industry experts with Q&A to follow.

This month’s panelists:

Michael McCoy. Michael is a Small Business Consultant, Developer and Investor who helps film entrepreneurs and startups by introducing viable and alternative business resources while guiding in the development of their business ideas. In his spare time, Michael enjoys many forms of art and the competitive nature of sports, while never shying away from a great business idea or opportunity.

Marquelle Young. With over a decade of experience in the film + theater industry, both in front of and behind the camera, Young has worked as an actor, producer, director, and 1st AD in film, having trained at the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, and various professionals over the years including the likes of Tony-winning Director, Kenny Leon and Emmy-winning Director, Mary Lou Belli to name a few.

Alpha Tyler. Alpha began her career in casting as an intern on the feature film Titanic and simultaneously on the classic tv comedy series Martin, where she was promoted to casting assistant. She has worked in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta with numerous studios, production companies and networks. She is currently a Professor of Performing Arts at SCAD, the Savannah College of Art and Design, on the Atlanta campus. Tyler is credited as being instrumental in the creation of the first and only Casting Minor in academia. She is also a proud member of CSA, the Casting Society of America.

After the presentations we network and drink delicious craft beer! All attendees must be 21+. This event takes place at the Wild Heaven Brewery and Gardens at 1010 White Street Atlanta, GA. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. The Event schedule takes place as follows:

● 6:00 pm- Doors Open

● 6:30 pm- Introduction with Cinema Life CEO Caroline King then Film Pitches with Q&A ● 8:00 pm- Networking

About Film Pitch ATL

Every month Film Pitch ATL highlights 3 unproduced indie projects from teams around Atlanta and the Southeast. Each team shares a detailed pitch of their film or episodic project followed by a Q&A with the room. Join us for the evening if you’re a potential investor, actor, above or below the line crew, film business professional, film enthusiast, or just curious to learn more about the ATL film scene.