Film Professionals bring Educational Touch to South Georgia Film Festival

Film professional will be providing educational opportunities again this year during the South Georgia Film Festival. With seven different panels and one live podcast, attendees will have the opportunity to learn new ideas and techniques from visiting filmmakers and industry experts. The festival, running March 3, 4, & 5, attempts to celebrate the art of filmmaking as well as educating the community about the industry as well.

“Bringing these film professionals to our community provides an opportunity for students of all ages to learn how to participate in this growing industry,” said Jason Brown, Director of the South Georgia Film Festival. “Making the most of these educational opportunities is a goal for all of us.”

This year’s panels kickoff March 3 at 11 am with Assistant Professor Lindsay Godin of the Valdosta State University Art Department discussing Documentary Photography alongside students Phylisicia Lundy, Kaitlyn Murphy and alum Lindsay Sebastian. At 1 pm, Casting Director Chase Paris of of Fieldstein | Paris Casting will be discussing the casting process and how to put your best foot forward. At 3:30 pm, VSU Alum and Marvel Studios Environmental Steward, Frank Amoroso will be holding a panel on the growing need for environmental production assistants on sets.

Saturday, March 4 at 11:30 am, Professor David Smith of Columbia State University in Nashville, TN, will discuss Color Grading using the DaVinci software. At 1pm, a panel of visiting filmmakers will discuss their work and future projects. At 2:30 pm, Chuck Thomas hosts a live podcast recording of Atlanta Film Chat Indie Filmmaking with attending filmmakers. At 4 pm, Melissa Simpson of Film Impact Georgia will host filmmakers Jeremy Thao and Sheandra Evans and discuss what they’ve been able to do with the grants they’ve received from the organization. At 5 pm, Valdosta State University alumni, former WGXA Executive Producer Mallory Huff, media professional Ty McDowell, and filmmakers Brock Drury and Lucas Hicks, will be part of a panel discussing the impact of their education, their paths to current professional success, and suggestions for others success.

The festival kicks off March 3 on the campus of Valdosta State University with screenings and panels before concluding at the Valdosta Mall plaza with the screening of The Holiday Dating Guide, produced by Workhorse Cinema, The event is free to the public. The free Mall screening will also include the films: The Buick Special, from PhilanthroFilms and director Levi Johnson; the animated film A King I Once Knew from Joshua Myers and Grayson Durham of Thomasville; and The Cursedirected by Jae Yoo from Ringling College. Festival and VIP passholders will also be able to participate in the evening’s party at the mall.

Saturday, attendees can spend the entire day attending panels, watching films, meeting filmmakers and attending the Pitchfest. Saturday March 4 will be bursting at the seams with feature films, shorts, student films, and animated films, along with amazing panels from visiting filmmakers.

After starting their day at the Mayor & Chairman’s Paddle, attendees can end the evening with The Wintering Grounds, about the world class kayakers who spend their time in Columbus, GA when it’s too cold to be anywhere else. The freestyle kayak world championships will be taking place this spring in Columbus. After screening the feature documentary Jack Has a Plan, festival and VIP passholders can join us at the Rainwater Conference Center for our Saturday night party.

Sunday March 5 will wrap up with our awards ceremony at the VSU Mass Media building followed by a few remaining blocks and a re-cap of the winners from the weekend back in the Student Union. Our family friendly block on Sunday showcases the feature film RINGO, along with a group of other animal friendly documentaries.

Celebrating the art and industry of film, the South Georgia Film Festival is hosting its seventh annual event March 3, 4 & 5, 2023. On the campus of Valdosta State University, the festival has received thousands of entries and brought hundreds of filmmakers and filmgoers to town over the last decade.

“We are putting on a party for the community,” Brown said. “Showcasing films from across the country and the world, we want to introduce Valdosta to great films, some great filmmakers to Valdosta, and let everyone have a good time.”

The three-day South Georgia Film Festival includes screenings of 95 films from around the world, the country and the region. Along with categories for high school, college and graduate students, the festival features shorts and feature length films. Films are screened in the VSU Student Union, at the corner of Oak St and Baytree, an outdoor screening at the Valdosta Mall, along with being available online through the Eventive platform. The festival presents filmgoers with the opportunities to see documentaries, animation and much more that they would not be able to see anywhere else.

Visit http://SGFF23.Eventive.Org to purchase your Pitchfest ticket, your festival pass and see the full film guide.

Passes for the festival are $40, which includes access to all the virtual films, the in-person screenings, and the parties. VIP Passes, $100, include all-access to the green room for filmmakers and a festival t-shirt. If you’re not able to attend all weekend, you will be able to purchase a Daily Pass for $15, which gives you access to all the in-person screenings and panels for that day. Pitchfest tickets are $25 and guarantee a three-minute opportunity in front of professional movie producers and distributors. The Eventive platform allows you to rent any individual film for only $5. All college and high school students can get in to the screenings and panels for free by providing their school ID.