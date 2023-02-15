Forsyth County aims to woo film industry

The Discover FoCo Film Initiative announced it has established its first official Film Commission.

The nine-member commission, Film Forsyth, was announced Jan. 13 and will assist with sourcing for leads and location scouting for projects in the county’s film industry.

“Our communities in Forsyth have many different unique characteristics, natural settings and a blend of big city and rural community making it an ideal location for productions of all sizes,” County Commission Chairman Alfred John said. “We welcome the TV and film industry to our community and recognize the impact productions have on our local businesses.” See more here.