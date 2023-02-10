Georgia College grad pursues dream career in the Entertainment Arts industry

Harlee Pope is making strides toward becoming the next Kit Hoover of Access Hollywood. Operating as a true renaissance woman, she is producing, acting, singing, interviewing and creating content as she develops and refines a unique set of skills needed to achieve her dream.

With an eye toward securing her place in the entertainment arts industry, Pope worked on more than 20 theatre productions in Milledgeville, where she graduated from Georgia College and State University. She recently completed Georgia Film Academy (GFA) coursework, earning a certification that will help kickstart her career.

GFA certification equips the next generation of film and television crews through coursework and on set experience. The academy is a unique, statewide initiative operated under the auspices of the University System of Georgia. It focuses on diversity and support of underrepresented communities which has resonated with leading Hollywood studios and production companies such as MGM and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, who have signed on to help GFA prepare students for success in the entertainment industry.

A seminal moment in Pope’s burgeoning career occurred when she earned an internship through GFA, serving as a production assistant for the hit CBS show “MacGyver.” She quickly gained momentum working on Netflix shows, 20th Century Fox and DC Universe productions. In the latter positions, she discovered an interest in the electronic press kit (EPK) departments and worked with industry pros to gain experience in the very important marketing component of film and television.

“It’s not a department that’s on the call sheet, so I didn’t really know much about it until one day I saw a small crew come in to conduct side interviews and behind-the-scenes shots,” said Pope. “I asked, ‘who are you, what are you doing?’ ‘We do the electronic press kits,’ they said. Light bulb!”

The GFA training has already paid tremendous dividends for Pope. When the pandemic hit, she put the skills learned working for EPK productions and in on set productions to launch a full-service booking company, which has blossomed. In just two years, her firm has built a roster of 250 artists and is booking comedy and music events seven nights a week with 71 active venues.

“It’s so cool to know I got that knowledge and background from GFA letting me come into these roles and find EPK companies that have helped me learn how to run a business enterprise and grow live music and entertainment in the state,” said Pope.

Four years removed from college, she is gearing up to film the pitch deck and pilot for a full eight-episode series she is creating with fellow GFA graduates, booking artists for live events across metro Atlanta, acting with a film company and working on EPK productions. Each day, she is achieving one more step in her dream career and setting an example for others to emulate.

Pope encourages her peers to take GFA classes. “That is the best way to get into film and television,” she said. “It is what allowed me to figure out exactly where I needed to go and provided a solid base from which to launch my career.”