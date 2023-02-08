Georgia Film Academy Internship on Creed III Leads to Career in Film/TV Industry for Atlanta Resident

As a child, Justin Holt had his sights sets on being an actor. Despite performing in numerous theatrical productions, he quickly realized making it in the film and television industry was extremely difficult…but he never gave up.

With hopes of starting his career, Holt moved to Atlanta in March of 2021 from Paonia, a small town in Colorado with just under 1,500 residents, at 19 years old. He slowly worked his way into the industry and landed a job as an extra on a small TV production called, “Covenant.” Realizing he still needed to make ends meet, he also picked up a job at UPS. It turned out to be a life changing decision.

While working at UPS, he learned about the Georgia Film Academy (GFA), a statewide initiative operated under the auspices of the University System of Georgia that offers certifications and equips the next generation of film and television crews through coursework and on set experience. Through UPS’s Earn and Learn program, Holt received tuition assistance to pursue GFA courses at Atlanta Technical College.

Holt took his first GFA class, Introduction to Film & Television Production, in late May of 2021 where he learned industry basics. Fast forward to December of 2021, he had already secured an internship on the set of “Creed III” with the help of Kate McArdle, director of film workforce development and capstone projects at GFA.

Once on set, Holt soaked in as much as he could from the film’s production assistant, Mohammad Amireh, who oversaw his work.

“He challenged me when I first started,” said Holt. “He told me he wanted me to come up with three questions every day throughout my internship. And so, I did. Every time I asked him a question, he had an answer,” he added.

Through his GFA internship, Holt eventually secured his first paid role as a set production assistant on A24 film, “Civil War.” While on set, he worked closely with first assistant director, Eric Heffron, who helped him hone his skills and push his career forward.

By the end of 2022, he had already earned seven paychecks for his work on five feature films and two TV shows, including, most recently, “The Wonder Years.”

“My current boss Rusty Mahmood inspired me to go pursue a career behind the camera,” said Holt. “He was the ‘Wonder Years’ first assistant director. He’s so kind and so good. He’s really been a mentor to me.”

Though not acting, he is making strides in the industry and is currently considering multiple offers. As he contemplates his next production, he gives this advice: “Be kind, don’t take anything personally and learn walkie talkie lingo and etiquette.”