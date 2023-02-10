Georgia Lawmakers discussing tax incentives for music industry

State lawmakers say they had a joint study committee with the house and senate around the state including Macon, Athens and Atlanta to hear from organizations and agencies about the music industry.

“The same way we are Hollywood of the South we have to better as far as music is concerned. We see that kind of credit helps those type of industries,” said State Sen. Harold Jones (D-Augusta)

Governor Kemp says – for the fiscal year 2022 – Georgia saw a record-breaking $4.4 billion being spent in the entertainment industry with more than 400 productions filmed here.