Georgia Music Partners, Augusta Music Partners and Sample Augusta to Host Event

On Monday, February 27 from 5-7 p.m., join Georgia Music Partners, Augusta Music Partners and Sample Augusta as they bring together city/county leaders, stakeholders and music industry to learn how to leverage the CSRA’s assets and develop a Region-wide Music Initiate.

According to Brookings, “A city that understands its music economy can leverage it in a variety of ways—to create jobs, bolster talent and skills, enhance tourism, and importantly, to make communities better places in which to live, work, and play.“

For more information or to RSVP https://www.sampleaugusta.com/

Sponsored by The Greater Augusta Arts Council, Urban Pro Weekly and CSRA Photography