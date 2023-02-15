Georgia’s ICP Production Centre Plans Expansion From 30,000 Square-Feet to 60,000

Since the grand opening of the ICP Production Centre, In Concert Productions founder, Jay Rabbit, has been looking at expansion opportunities. The 30,000-square-foot facility is set to double in size by March 2024. The 60,000-square-foot facility is predicted to offset production costs while creating jobs for the nation’s skilled engineers, effectively delivering world-class production services to the Hollywood of the South.

Rabbitt founded In Concert Productions (ICP) in the late 1970s. While the company was built on providing expert sound production and audio services, ICP quickly scaled into a full-service event production company. They have since been the go-to production company for world-renowned events, corporations, and TV syndications—from the 1996 Olympics and Coca-Cola to long-standing television shows like Family Feud.

According to Rabbitt, ICP’s success stems from a commitment to being a one-stop service provider. “We provide an experience that the clients in LA and New York are used to getting. We make it easy for them,” he explains. The ICP Production Centre was inspired by a deep desire to provide focused, specialized audio services without scaling back ICP’s full-service capabilities.

As a leading logistics and warehousing presence in the Atlanta market, the 30,000-square-foot ICP Production Centre gives the Atlanta film and television industry access to local audio, staging, and lighting services. In-house partnerships include industry giants such as All Access, SoCal Rentals, and Atomic. By sharing resources, personnel, and strategies, these companies provide exceptional value, service, and quality work across the southeastern United States.

“Atlanta’s always been a strange market for production. It’s a big city, but it hasn’t really provided the level of production that people from New York, LA, Chicago, and around the world expected. One of the reasons we started the ICP Production Centre was so that there would be the people and equipment in stock, here in town, when people needed it.” — Jay Rabbitt

With the expansion to 60,000-square-feet, the ICP Production Centre is poised to transform Georgia’s film and television industry through even greater access to state-of-the-art equipment and world-renowned entertainment and event companies. For more information about In Concert Productions and the ICP Production Centre, visit https://icpatlanta.com.