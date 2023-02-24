Leanne Cook named executive director of Rome International Film Festival

The new year is shaping up to be the most exciting Rome International Film Festival since its founding 20 years ago.
This year’s festival is planned for November 3-5 in downtown Rome and has already declared emphasis areas for 2023.
“Our primary goal is to create a festival worthy of our 20th anniversary celebration. We will invest heavily into encouraging thoughtful and productive conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion. Supporting digital media education for our local students will also be a primary focus,” said RIFF President Mark Van Leuven. See more at NWGN.