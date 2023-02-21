Randy Davidson and Political Analyst Martha Zoller Discuss the Film Tax Credit

Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News, appeared on the Martha Zoller radio program recently to discuss the impact of the state’s film tax credit.

Martha Zoller is a well known political analyst in Georgia Politics. She has a Masters in American Politics and appears regularly on local and national media outlets. She also talks to the movers and shakers around the corner and around the world on WDUN AM550 FM102.9.

Topics during the interview include:

The impact of the tax credit on Georgia businesses and communities

Creating a stable environment, where companies are willing to invest for the longterm

Georgia’s sweet spot, the future workforce is a creative one

A lasting credit with clear tangible and intangible value that only gets better with time

The net benefit of Georgia’s physical location attributes combined with a stable economic environment.

Organizations mentioned: BlueStar Studios, Cinelease Studios, Saprea, Georgia Film Academy

Listen to the 15 minute interview here.