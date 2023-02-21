Red Carpet Event at the Tyler Perry Exhibition Highlights a True Success Story (Pictures)

On Friday, February 17th, we were honored to attend the Tubman Museum’s red carpet grand opening of the Tyler Perry Exhibition. The exhibition shows off the work and life of American filmmaker, actor, playwright, author, songwriter, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Tyler Perry. It was great to see so many from all over the state in attendance to support the opening of this important display of success.

We were treated to performances by AJ the DJ, The Kali Dancers and the Fort Valley State University Jazz Band while engaging with legislators and industry leaders hosted by Harold Young, Tubman Museum Executive Director and Robert Boyd, Tyler Perry Studios Chief Operating Officer.

Images from the evening:

Proud Partners of The Tyler Perry Exhibit at the Tubman Museum are IATSE, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, FilmHedge, GreenSlate, GSB Architects, New Belgium Brewing, and RiseImpact.