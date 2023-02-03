Scholastic Gaming and Esports Conference Feb. 17 in Columbus

February 17 @ 9:30 am

During this one-day event, participants will receive information on new and practical resources to support students and teachers in scholastic gaming and e-sports. Learn more about using games for learning, e-sports clubs, competitions, and the related industries including game design and cybersecurity. We will explore a practical and engaging application of computer science skills and show how this can be beneficial to other content areas as well.

Presentations will focus on evidence-based practices that have proven successful for Georgia students and educators, post-secondary opportunities, and available technical assistance to ensure a high-quality education for the whole child, including designing e-sports and gaming experiences for all students. During our closing plenary session, we will focus on the future of this exploding industry here in Georgia and connect students and teachers to supports for getting started.

Register HERE

Event Venue: Cunningham Conference Center

Venue Address: 3100 Gentian Blvd, Columbus, GA 31907