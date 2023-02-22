Sen. Ossoff Working to Strengthen Georgia’s Film Industry Workforce

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is working to help more Georgia students get film and television production jobs and boost the state’s economy.

Today, Sen. Ossoff launched an inquiry with the Department of Labor (DOL) to help expand film and media apprenticeship options for interested students in Georgia.

Building on the work of the Georgia Film Academy, Sen. Ossoff is urging DOL to create new opportunities for Georgians seeking employment in the industry, which generates billions of dollars of revenue in the state annually.

“Registered apprenticeships can provide job training and a pathway to careers for those interested in jobs in the film and media industry. However, the film and media industry has struggled to access apprenticeship resources,” Sen. Ossoff wrote to Labor Secretary Walsh. “I ask for your partnership in cutting red tape and modifying inflexible program guidance that hinder the development of high-quality apprenticeships in the industry.”

The Department of Labor currently requires apprenticeship providers to sponsor a trainee for a year or more of continuous work, limiting the number of eligible employment programs in Georgia’s film and media sector where production sets traditionally close within a few months.

In his latest push to support Georgia’s booming media workforce, Sen. Ossoff is calling on DOL to amend these unnecessary eligibility barriers and help the industry better develop its workforce through these important pathway programs.

“With the growing film and media industry, Georgia is poised to become the creative capital of our country. But we are currently constrained by the lack of skilled labor in our field, and often forced to import talent from other states to fill these jobs,” Christopher Moses, Director of Education/Associate Artistic Director at Alliance Theatre said. “A dedicated workforce development program for the creative economy will provide consistent work for thousands of Georgians and ensure the sustainability of this industry in our state.”

