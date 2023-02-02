South Georgia Film Festival Announces 2023 Films

The South Georgia Film Festival announces the films selected for the 2023 event – with 95 totally films, with three locally produced films, including The Holiday Dating Guide, which will be screened free to the public at the Valdosta Mall.

“These are some of the best films we’ve ever had in the South Georgia Film Festival,” said Festival Director Jason Brown. “We can’t wait for people to see them.

The festival kicks off March 3 on the campus of Valdosta State University with panels and screening before ending the day at the Valdosta Mall plaza watching The Holiday Dating Guide for a touch of the holidays. The event is free to the public. Produced by Workhorse Cinema, the film starring Maria Menounos premiered on Lifetime television in December 2022. Alexander Kane of Workhorse Cinema expects to be producing films regularly across our Region, from Fitzgerald to Valdosta to Tifton and the border. The free Mall screening will also include the films: The Buick Special, from South Georgia Studios and director Levi Johnson; the animated film A King I Once Knew from Joshua Myers and Grayson Durham of Thomasville; and The Curse directed by Jae Yoo from Ringling College. Festival and VIP passholders will also be able to participate in the evenings party at the mall.

Attendees can spend the entire day attending panels, watching films, and meeting filmmakers. Saturday March 4 will be bursting at the seams with feature films, shorts, student films, and animated films, along with amazing panels from visiting filmmakers. Two Georgia made feature films, The Lost Cause and The Long Way Up will screen, along with panels from Chris Paris of Fieldstein | Paris Casting and Melissa Simpson of Film Impact Georgia.

After starting their day at the Mayor & Chairman’s Paddle, attendees can end the evening with The Wintering Grounds, about the world class kayakers who spend their time in Columbus, GA when it’s too cold to be anywhere else. Because the freestyle kayake world championships will be taking place this spring in Columbus, we hope to have some of these professionals visiting us as well. After screening the feature documentary Jack Has a Plan, festival and VIP passholders can join us at the Rainwater Conference Center for our Saturday night party.

Sunday March 5 will wrap up with our awards ceremony followed by a few remaining blocks and a re-cap of the winners from the weekend. Don’t miss our two other out-of-competition screenings – The Sim Racer from VSU’s Brock Drury and The Middle Child: The Story of Tevin King by Wiregrass’s Demiven Knighton. Both are local graduates telling very different but uniquely local stories.

You don’t want to miss this!

Celebrating the art and industry of film, the South Georgia Film Festival is celebrating its seventh annual event March 3, 4 & 5, 2023. Hosted on the campus of Valdosta State University, the festival has received thousands of entries and brought hundreds of filmmakers and filmgoers to town over the last decade.

“We are putting on a party for the community,” Brown said. “Showcasing films from across the country and the world, we want to introduce Valdosta to great films, some great filmmakers to Valdosta, and let everyone have a good time.”

The three day South Georgia Film Festival includes screenings of 95 films from around the world, the country and the region. Along with categories for high school, college and graduate students, the festival features shorts and feature length films. Films are screened in the VSU Student Union, at the corner of Oak St and Baytree, an outdoor screening at the Valdosta Mall, along with being available online through the Eventive platform. The festival presents filmgoers with the opportunities to see documentaries, animation and much more that they would not be able to see anywhere else.

Visit http://SGFF23.Eventive.Org to purchase your pass and see the full film guide.

Passes for the festival are $40, which includes access to all the virtual films, the in-person screenings, and the parties. If you’re not able to attend all weekend, you will be able to purchase a Daily Pass for $15, which gives you access to all the in-person screenings and panels for that day. The Eventive platform allows you to rent any individual film for only $5. All college and high school students can get in to the screenings and panels for free by providing their school ID.

For more information on the South Georgia Film Festival, visit SouthGeorgiaFilm.com or https://filmfreeway.com/SOUTHGEORGIAFILMFESTIVAL . Contact Prof. Jason Brown at 229-219-1298 or jasonebrown@valdosta.edu.

For more information about The Wintering Grounds, visit https://www.facebook.com/thewinteringgrounds and https://aziliafilms.com/