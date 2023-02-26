The Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro Brings BRAW and Super 35 To Broadcast

A new BMD camera is here. What is it, why does it have an “iPad” on the back, and why do you need it? When we think of broadcast, I think a majority of folks still imagine a news studio or someone standing on a street corner with a mic reporting on current events.

But this is 2023. Broadcast isn’t what it used to be. Between streamers doing live shows, indie news channels finding a home on YouTube, or traditional news stations searching for more budget-friendly solutions, it’s a whole new world out there. And there’s no one better at tackling broadcast than Blackmagic Design. Today, BMD announced the Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro. It looks weird and won’t be a perfect camera for everyone, but has a unique set of features that make it a standout for both digital content creators and new stations. See more at NoFilmSchool.