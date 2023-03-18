The Atlanta Film Society is thrilled to announce the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival Screenplay Competition Finalists. From 1,921 total submissions, there now remain only 18 feature film screenplays, 11 pilots, and 8 shorts. To call these 37 wonderful screenplays the lucky few still in competition would be a disservice to the amazing talent on the page, but we do hope you join us in wishing their authors nothing but luck and fortune with the rest of the competition and with their screenwriting careers!
Feature Screenplay Finalists
THE APPLICANTS by Justin Ballheim
ARACHNIFABULOUS by Brian “Crusty” Horgan
(A)SEXUAL AWAKENING by Henry Jarvis
CAPTAIN BLOOD by Kate Imy
CHANCE BY UNFATHOMABLE FATE by Dmani Williams
CUFFING SEASON by Jon Bershad
DEEP BLUE II: KASPAROV’S REVENGE by Ben Gottlieb
EASTERN SKIES by Andrew Liou
FRANK’S HEART by Marilynn Loveless
FREAKNIK by Jon Vaude
GOOD CHANCE by Tricia Lee
GOODBYE EVERYBODY by Benjamin Lewis
GRIEF LEECH by Shayna Hack
ORDINARY LIFE by Charlotte Alexander
THE PURPOSE OF A LIGHTHOUSE by Gabe Berry
SHADOWBOXING by Tsoanelo Rantsho & Logan Mitev
THE SHIMMERS by Brendan Vogel & Ruth Sabin
SHOOTING by Nathan Cabaniss
Pilot Screenplay Finalists
ARTHUR & LANCELOT by Victoria Zeutzius
BLACK NERD by Jon Carr
BUFORD HIGHWAY by Jordan Watland & Bahar Atvur
BUTCH by Rae Binstock
DOWNTOWN by Brian Stone
MOSTLY VIRGIN by Baldvin Kari & Ana Lazarevic
MR. DIY by Michael Johnston
THE PARC by Morgan Grice
THE PIRATE QUEEN by Nora-Jane Noone
THE SPACE SUITS by Landon Ashworth
YOUNGBLOODS by Stacey Russell
Short Screenplay Finalists
BREATHE by Mark Labella
I SEE YOU by Faith Dismuke
LEFT & LEAVING by Michael Mau
MAN UP FAIRY DUST by Christopher Schwartz
ONOURA by Chigozie Onyeaka
R.E.G.G.I.N by A. D. Smith
TODD KNOWS by Michael Buonocore
WALL by Erin Cantelo