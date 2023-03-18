The Atlanta Film Society is thrilled to announce the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival Screenplay Competition Finalists. From 1,921 total submissions, there now remain only 18 feature film screenplays, 11 pilots, and 8 shorts. To call these 37 wonderful screenplays the lucky few still in competition would be a disservice to the amazing talent on the page, but we do hope you join us in wishing their authors nothing but luck and fortune with the rest of the competition and with their screenwriting careers!

Feature Screenplay Finalists

THE APPLICANTS by Justin Ballheim

ARACHNIFABULOUS by Brian “Crusty” Horgan

(A)SEXUAL AWAKENING by Henry Jarvis

CAPTAIN BLOOD by Kate Imy

CHANCE BY UNFATHOMABLE FATE by Dmani Williams

CUFFING SEASON by Jon Bershad

DEEP BLUE II: KASPAROV’S REVENGE by Ben Gottlieb

EASTERN SKIES by Andrew Liou

FRANK’S HEART by Marilynn Loveless

FREAKNIK by Jon Vaude

GOOD CHANCE by Tricia Lee

GOODBYE EVERYBODY by Benjamin Lewis

GRIEF LEECH by Shayna Hack

ORDINARY LIFE by Charlotte Alexander

THE PURPOSE OF A LIGHTHOUSE by Gabe Berry

SHADOWBOXING by Tsoanelo Rantsho & Logan Mitev

THE SHIMMERS by Brendan Vogel & Ruth Sabin

SHOOTING by Nathan Cabaniss

Pilot Screenplay Finalists

ARTHUR & LANCELOT by Victoria Zeutzius

BLACK NERD by Jon Carr

BUFORD HIGHWAY by Jordan Watland & Bahar Atvur

BUTCH by Rae Binstock

DOWNTOWN by Brian Stone

MOSTLY VIRGIN by Baldvin Kari & Ana Lazarevic

MR. DIY by Michael Johnston

THE PARC by Morgan Grice

THE PIRATE QUEEN by Nora-Jane Noone

THE SPACE SUITS by Landon Ashworth

YOUNGBLOODS by Stacey Russell

Short Screenplay Finalists

BREATHE by Mark Labella

I SEE YOU by Faith Dismuke

LEFT & LEAVING by Michael Mau

MAN UP FAIRY DUST by Christopher Schwartz

ONOURA by Chigozie Onyeaka

R.E.G.G.I.N by A. D. Smith

TODD KNOWS by Michael Buonocore

WALL by Erin Cantelo