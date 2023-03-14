Adam Driver Loved Working on the Georgia-Filmed ‘Megalopolis’

Adam Driver has been spending some time in Georgia lately filming Francis Ford Coppola’s next flick, Megalopolis. And the star, who is currently appearing in 65, isn’t shy about how much he’s enjoyed working on the project.

Megalopolis follows the story of an architect who wants to rebuild New York City as a utopia following a devastating disaster. Driver, 39, is a part of the incredibly packed ensemble cast, which also includes Aubrey Plaza, Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito, Shia LaBeouf, Dustin Hoffman, Forest Whitaker, Jon Voight, and Laurence Fishburne – just to name a few. See more here.