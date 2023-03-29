After Oscar attention, will Alabama increase its film tax incentive?

Alabama took center stage at the 95th Academy Awards with Birmingham native Daniel Scheinert’s big wins for the movie he co-wrote and co-directed, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

But for Alabama to be a player in hosting Hollywood’s biggest stars and directors – even those who are homegrown — it will need to open the taxpayer’s wallet, according to those closest with the state’s film industry.

Alabama’s entertainment industry incentive, created in 2009, has been untouched for close to a decade when the program – otherwise known as the Alabama Film Tax credit – was capped at $20 million annually.

“The incentive is almost always used up,” said Lois Cortell, senior development manager with the city of Montgomery and whose duties includes administering MGM Film Works. “It’s gone by March. Rarely does it last long.”

Competition from other states is growing, as states look to bring bigger and more expensive films to their states. Fifteen states since 2021, have either enacted measures to implement or expand film tax incentives.