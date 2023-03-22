Ambient + Studio Supports Women Empowerment and Black LGBTQ Advocacy, Hosting Events in March and April at Atlanta’s Largest Daylight Event Space

Ambient + Studio, Atlanta’s largest daylight event space, continues to support its community, hosting two events in March and April focused on women’s empowerment and advocacy issues affecting the Black LGBTQ community.

Ambient + Studio supports many local non-profits, including the performing arts, education (schools, fundraisers, etc.), and women’s health and well-being. Ambient turned a 113-year-old cotton mill built in 1910 into a versatile venue perfect for film, video, photography, weddings, community, and corporate events.

“We are excited to be a welcoming place for family, corporate, and entertainment events and a community space for non-profit and educational gatherings,” says Ambient + Studio’s owner and founder, Jason Ivany. “Community outreach is important to us. We’ve had many educational functions and fundraisers for nonprofits, and we want to continue to build upon those relationships.”

March 31 – April 2, Planet Her by F3

March 31 to April 2, 2023 — F3 Foundation will host F3ST, transforming Ambient’s studios into ‘Planet Her,’ an intergalactic web3 world that runs on blockchain technology and is run by the matriarchy.

The first two days of female-centered and woman-centric education and conversation will showcase an immersive NFT art gallery and listening room

The third day will offer a full day of events celebrating women and web3 throughout Atlanta, culminating with a concert devoted to bringing the best in up-and-coming female musical talent from across North America

The event also welcomes little (or medium-sized) children into the innovative and interactive Youth Stage created for kids aged 7-17. Each day, attendees can register children for a seat at two of the dynamic youth sessions (limited capacity) or just bring them to interact with other youth.

“Women are often the decision makers when choosing a venue for their event,” says Ivany. “We are committed to supporting events that support professional and personal development for women.”

April 2, Black Renaissance Kiki Ball

Created by NAESM, “The Black Renaissance Kiki Ball” comes to Ambient on April 2 The event will celebrate the intellectual cultural revival of African American music, dance, art, fashion, literature, theater, politics, and scholarship of the Black culture.

The mission of NAESM is to provide national and local leadership to address the myriad of health and wellness issues confronted by black gay men through advocacy, services, and education.

“The Black Renaissance,” aka The Harlem Renaissance, was a period in American history from the 1920s and 1930s. During this time, many African Americans migrated from the South to northern cities, seeking economic and creative opportunities. Attendees will support the “Black Renaissance Kiki Ball” and win up to $1,500 in grand prizes.