Atlanta Film Festival Announces 2023 First Wave of Films

Features

The Atlanta Film Society (ATLFS) is pleased to announce the first wave  of films programmed for the upcoming 47th Annual Atlanta Film Festival & Creative Conference (ATLFF),  slated for April 20 through April 30, 2023. Each year, this first wave announcement acts as the earliest  glimpse at the upcoming festival and represents the exciting programming choices to come.  

This first wave, selected from the over 9000+ film & screenplay submissions, consists of three  documentary features and two narrative features.  

“We chose this initial wave of films because together they reflect the breadth and diversity of the 160+  films that will make up ATLFF’s final slate.”  

– Jonathan Kieran, Programming Director, ATLFF  

For the second consecutive year, ATLFF has received over 9,000 submitted works from 118 countries. In  2022, the total programmed films included 56% BIPOC directed, 53% women+ non-binary directed, and  18% from Georgia-tied filmmakers. These first selections of films will be joined by over 160 others  selected from submitted works when the entire lineup is released in late March.  

BLACK MOTHERS LOVE AND RESIST  

Documentary Feature  

Directed by Débora Souza Silva  

United States, English, 103 minutes  

Wanda Johnson and Angela Williams, mothers of young Black men victimized by police brutality, come  together and build a network of community-led support, mutual aid, and healing in this documentary  spanning Oakland’s Fruitvale to the American South. 

1  

HELLO DANKNESS  

Narrative Feature  

Directed by Soda Jerk  

Australia, English, 70 minutes  

Comprised entirely of hundreds of film samples, Hello Dankness is a suburban stoner musical about the  psychotropic disintegration of reality in America from 2016 to 2021.  

IT’S ONLY LIFE AFTER ALL  

Documentary Feature  

Directed by Alexandria Bombach  

United States, English, 118 minutes  

Blending 40 years of home movies, raw film archive, and intimate present-day verité, a poignant  reflection from Amy Ray & Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls – the iconic folk rock duo. A timely look into the  obstacles, activism, and life lessons of two queer friends who never expected to make it big.  

MISS VIBORG  

Narrative Feature  

Directed by Marianne Blicher  

Denmark, Danish, 99 minutes  

Former beauty queen and senior citizen Solvej lives alone with her dog in a social housing area on the  outskirts of Danish provincial town Viborg. Each day, she performs the same old routines roaming  around on her scooter dealing her prescription drugs, dreaming of a world outside Viborg and  reminiscing over old love letters from her past. When unforeseen circumstances bring her neighbor’s  daughter, rebellious 17-year-old Kate into her life, an unlikely friendship forms and new hope for the  future emerges.  

SHIP HAPPENS  

Documentary Feature  

Directed by Jordan Bellamy & Josh Gilligan  

On Sept 8, 2019, The Golden Ray, an outbound 656 foot cargo ship loaded with 4200 vehicles capsized in  the Saint Simons Sound off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia. In order to protect a fragile ecosystem  amidst the backdrop of ongoing global commerce, concerned locals work to hold authorities accountable  when the salvage project to remove the ship suffers every setback imaginable.  

