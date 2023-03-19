Atlanta Mayor Announces Appointments to Arts Advisory Committee

Mayor Andre Dickens announced appointments to his Arts Advisory Committee. Fulfilling another commitment made in his run for office, the Mayor’s Committee will be tasked with developing a comprehensive plan to help shape the future direction of Arts and Culture in Atlanta. The Committee will work closely with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs and the Mayor’s Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife.

“For decades, the arts community has inspired and shaped Atlanta into the city we are today, making this a special place where the possibilities are limitless,” said Mayor Dickens. “The Arts Advisory Committee will help preserve and expand Atlanta’s rich culture, and I look forward to working with this group to foster the city’s next generations of sculptor and storytellers, painters and poets.”

Members of the Committee represent a diverse collection of Atlanta’s artistic disciplines and backgrounds, including visual arts, fashion, film and television, photography, theatre, journalism and more.

Among the Committee’s first tasks will be to explore initiatives like Arts Districts, the acquisition or development of Arts and Cultural facilities, the awarding of grants and the crafting of a Community Cultural Plan for the city, in conjunction with the applicable City Departments and Offices.

“There are many voices in the Atlanta Arts community and we are looking forward to working with them as we shape the future of Arts and Culture and secure Atlanta’s presence on the international stage,” said Camille Russell Love, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

Members appointed to the Committee are:

Alex Davis, High Museum of Art

Angela Harris, Dance Canvas

Arnika Dawkins, Arnika Dawkins Photographic Fine Art

Audra Pittman, SCAD Atlanta

Angela Watts, Ragtrade

Bem Joiner, Atlanta Influences Everything

Brandon Sheats, Burnaway

Christopher Escobar, Atlanta Film Festival

Gail O’Neill, Arts ATL

Jamil Jude, True Colors Theatre Company

April Stammel, Newport

Jeffry Loy, Fire Sculptor Studio

Katherine Dirga, MARTA Artbound Program

Kathleen Bertrand, Bronze Lens Film Festival

Onaje Henderson Zucot Gallery

Leslie Gordon, William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum, Inc.

Sachi Rome, Artist

Dr. Sara Womack, Atlanta Public Schools, Fine and Performing Arts Coordinator

Sue Ross, Sistagraphy

Taylor Alexander, Southern Fried Queer Pride

Tina Lilly, Georgia Council for the Arts

Dedrick Thomas, Hideoki

Atiba Mbiwan, The Zeist Foundation

The City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs vision is to enhance the quality of life through arts and culture, and to contribute positively to the social and economic health of Atlanta and the region. Their mission is to promote rich, diverse, and educational cultural experiences; nurture artists and arts organizations; unify Atlanta’s cultural community; preserve and protect the city’s cultural heritage; and expand Atlanta’s international reputation as a cultural destination.