Atlanta Mayor Announces Appointments to Arts Advisory Committee

Mayor Andre Dickens announced appointments to his Arts Advisory Committee. Fulfilling another commitment made in his run for office, the Mayor’s Committee will be tasked with developing a comprehensive plan to help shape the future direction of Arts and Culture in Atlanta. The Committee will work closely with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs and the Mayor’s Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife.
“For decades, the arts community has inspired and shaped Atlanta into the city we are today, making this a special place where the possibilities are limitless,” said Mayor Dickens. “The Arts Advisory Committee will help preserve and expand Atlanta’s rich culture, and I look forward to working with this group to foster the city’s next generations of sculptor and storytellers, painters and poets.”
Members of the Committee represent a diverse collection of Atlanta’s artistic disciplines and backgrounds, including visual arts, fashion, film and television, photography, theatre, journalism and more.
Among the Committee’s first tasks will be to explore initiatives like Arts Districts, the acquisition or development of Arts and Cultural facilities, the awarding of grants and the crafting of a Community Cultural Plan for the city, in conjunction with the applicable City Departments and Offices.
“There are many voices in the Atlanta Arts community and we are looking forward to working with them as we shape the future of Arts and Culture and secure Atlanta’s presence on the international stage,” said Camille Russell Love, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.
Members appointed to the Committee are:
Alex Davis, High Museum of Art
Angela Harris, Dance Canvas
Arnika Dawkins, Arnika Dawkins Photographic Fine Art
Audra Pittman, SCAD Atlanta
Angela Watts, Ragtrade
Bem Joiner, Atlanta Influences Everything
Brandon Sheats, Burnaway
Christopher Escobar, Atlanta Film Festival
Gail O’Neill, Arts ATL
Jamil Jude, True Colors Theatre Company
April Stammel, Newport
Jeffry Loy, Fire Sculptor Studio
Katherine Dirga, MARTA Artbound Program
Kathleen Bertrand, Bronze Lens Film Festival
Onaje Henderson Zucot Gallery
Leslie Gordon, William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum, Inc.
Sachi Rome, Artist
Dr. Sara Womack, Atlanta Public Schools, Fine and Performing Arts Coordinator
Sue Ross, Sistagraphy
Taylor Alexander, Southern Fried Queer Pride
Tina Lilly, Georgia Council for the Arts
Dedrick Thomas, Hideoki
Atiba Mbiwan, The Zeist Foundation
The City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs vision is to enhance the quality of life through arts and culture, and to contribute positively to the social and economic health of Atlanta and the region. Their mission is to promote rich, diverse, and educational cultural experiences; nurture artists and arts organizations; unify Atlanta’s cultural community; preserve and protect the city’s cultural heritage; and expand Atlanta’s international reputation as a cultural destination.