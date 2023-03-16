Beth Moore Joins Arnall Golden Gregory As the Firm Expands IP and Entertainment Practice

Arnall Golden Gregory (AGG) is pleased to announce the addition of three experienced attorneys to its offices in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., expanding the firm’s intellectual property, litigation, corporate, and entertainment law services.

Beth B. Moore joins the Atlanta office as of counsel in the firm’s Corporate practice and Entertainment & Sports industry team. In Washington, D.C., John J. Dresch, of counsel, and Meicheng Zhu, associate, join the Litigation and Intellectual Property practice groups. The addition of John and Meicheng further advance the growth strategy of the firm’s D.C. office, which recently relocated to a larger space at 2100 Pennsylvania Avenue to accommodate further expansion and added five attorneys in 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome Beth, John, and Meicheng to AGG to assist our clients who continue to see an increasing need for effective counsel to protect their intellectual property assets and defend against the rising tide of litigation,” said Kevin M. Bell, Intellectual Property practice co-chair.

“All three of these attorneys will add significant depth to our IP practice, and Beth’s knowledge of entertainment law will further complement our Entertainment & Sports team’s capabilities and be a significant asset to our clients, particularly in the film and television sectors,” added Matthew V. Wilson, Entertainment & Sports team co-chair.

Beth Moore represents clients across the entertainment industry spectrum, with a specific focus on film and television, in all aspects of business formation and partnership agreements, as well as due diligence and contract negotiations. She brings experience in managing IP assets, domestic and international IP portfolios, and IP licenses, having represented clients ranging from emerging musicians to top-100 accounting firm and billion-dollar software companies. From 2018-2022, Beth represented Georgia’s House District 95. As the only Georgia legislator who worked in entertainment law at the time, Beth was instrumental in protecting and advancing the interests of the entertainment industry under the Gold Dome, earning her the “Friend of Film” award in 2019 from the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition. Beth earned her law degree from the Georgia State University College of Law and undergraduate degrees in German and psychology from the University of Georgia.

John Dresch counsels clients in intellectual property matters, including patent preparation, prosecution, and appeals. His clients include innovators in the mechanical, electrical, and electro-mechanical sectors that develop a wide variety of products ranging from household appliances to solar energy systems, medical devices, automotive components, and more. In addition to his extensive track record representing both major corporations and startups to prosecute domestic and international patent applications, John has experience conducting in-person interviews with examiners and supervisors at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). He earned his law degree from the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law and his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from Lehigh University.

Meicheng Zhu is an experienced patent attorney with more than a decade of pharmaceutical research experience in small molecule and RNA drugs. Meicheng focuses her practice on counseling clients in matters related to intellectual property and patent litigation, including reviewing invention disclosures and existing discoveries, identifying patentable subject matters, drafting chemical patent applications, and instructing foreign associates on responding to office actions in other jurisdictions. Prior to building her legal practice, Meicheng served as a research chemist for one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. Additionally, she is the co-inventor of 10 patents. Meicheng earned her law degree from Suffolk University Law School; master degrees in organic chemistry and medicinal chemistry from University of Alberta and Peking University Health Science Center, respectively; and undergraduate degree in pharmaceutical chemistry from Beijing Medical University.